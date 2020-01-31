A federal labor board that overturned an effort by Boeing flight-line workers in North Charleston to join a union says that a lawsuit challenging its decision should be dismissed.

The National Labor Relations Board said in a court paper filed Friday that a complaint from the International Association of Machinists should be thrown out because the court where it was filed doesn't have jurisdiction over the dispute.

Boeing filed its own request to dismiss the IAM case Friday, arguing that the NLRB's decision to reject the workers' union bid was appropriate.

"We remain confident that the IAM’s challenge will be dismissed based on well-established legal precedent," Boeing South Carolina spokeswoman Libba Holland said.

The IAM, which won an election to represent the flight-line employees in 2018, filed its suit in U.S. District Court in Charleston in November, asking that the workers' decision be upheld.

The NLRB had overturned the workers' vote a few months earlier, arguing that the proposed bargaining unit didn't meet federal standards.

In its lawsuit, the IAM argued that the labor board overstepped its authority and used contradictory logic to reach its decision. The complaint asked that the board's Sept. 9 ruling be voided, which would allow the union to represent the workers.

In its filing Friday, the NLRB said the court doesn't have the jurisdiction to rule on the union's complaint.

"Congress vested the board with authority to swiftly resolve questions of union representation and withheld from district courts the power to interfere with or review the board's representation proceedings," the board's motion states.

Mark Schneider, IAM's general counsel, said Friday that the union does not agree with the board's assessment and plans to explain why in a brief that's due in late February.

Schneider noted that the NLRB's motion was not a defense of its vote.

"The most the lawyers are willing to say is that even if the board is wrong, there is nothing the court or anyone else can do about it," Schneider said.

Labor unions typically don't have many options when the NLRB rules against them, but a 1958 Supreme Court decision does give them the ability to take the board to court in cases where it feels the board has acted outside of its legal authority.

The NLRB referenced that ruling in its filing, stating that the IAM's claims "do not fall within the exceedingly narrow jurisdictional exception" provided by that case.

The IAM has been working for about two years to represent the flight-line employees in North Charleston. The group filed a petition for election in March 2018, and, a few months later, the majority of the group of roughly 178 workers voted in favor of joining the union.

Boeing appealed the vote, which sent the issue to the NLRB for its ruling. The planemaker had refused to negotiate with the IAM while the NLRB’s decision was pending.

The 2018 vote followed two unsuccessful attempts by the IAM to organize the North Charleston plant's entire workforce. In 2015, the union withdrew a petition for an election, and workers voted against union representation in 2017.

Union membership is rare in South Carolina. At just 2.2 percent of the workforce, the state's union participation rate is the lowest in the country, according to recently released federal figures.