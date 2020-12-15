Boeing expands inspections of defects in 787 jet beyond SC-made section

Boeing Co. has broadened its inspections for a manufacturing defect in its 787 Dreamliner jet that was previously thought to only occur in a part that's built in South Carolina.

The planemaker first disclosed the issue in August and said the issue was specific to the joins of the 787 aft-body fuselage sections which are made in North Charleston. As part of its inspection efforts, Boeing said in a statement that it "discovered that some areas of the 787 circumferential fuselage join may not meet specified skin flatness tolerances."

Now, reviews and rework related to the skin flatness issue are being applied to other parts of the fuselage — not just the sections made in South Carolina.

All undelivered 787s at Boeing's plants in North Charleston and Everett, Wash. are being inspected, and the process is delaying deliveries of the aircraft. Zero Dreamliners were handed over to customers in November, and finance chief Greg Smith said earlier this month that it's likely December's total will be affected, too.

Suppliers, in addition to the company's own 787 manufacturing sites, have been asked to conduct similar reviews, Boeing said.

This expansion of inspections for skin flatness defects offers some explanation for why, as Smith disclosed during a Credit Suisse conference Dec. 4, the safety reviews of 787s are "taking longer than previously anticipated."

The difference between a fuselage skin that meets quality standards for skin flatness and one that does not is roughly the width of a human hair, Boeing has said.

While Boeing says the flatness issue doesn't pose an immediate safety threat, that flaw, combined with another manufacturing error, led the company to take the rare move of temporarily pulling eight Dreamliners from service in August.

The other issue involved what's known as "shims" that are used to fill gaps where two barrels are joined. Those two issues together posed enough of a safety threat ground the jets, but the skin flatness issue alone does not, Boeing says.

An issue was also found earlier this year with a wing-like flight-control component called the horizontal stabilizer that Boeing manufactures in Utah.

Boeing has said that all of these discoveries of 787 errors have been the result of a more robust quality assurance program rolled out in the last year.

Due to the combined affects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inspections of the 787s necessitated by the identification of manufacturing flaws, the company has delivered just 53 of the jets so far this year, a roughly 61 percent drop from the delivery total at this time last year.

It's unclear if delays will continue beyond December, but, according to Smith's comments at the Credit Suisse conference, they're expecting to "unwind" the "large number of 787 aircraft in inventory" through 2021.

A production decrease for the 787 program will also likely help to draw down the number of undelivered Dreamliners sitting around. By the middle of next year, the company expects to be making five of the jets per month, half of what production was expected to be pre-pandemic and down from a rate of six per month that was announced over the summer.