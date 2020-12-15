Boeing expands inspections of 787 made in SC after finding more production mistakes

Boeing Co. broadened inspections of its 787 Dreamliner to check for a flaw that was previously thought to only affect aft-body sections of the aircraft that are made at a South Carolina plant.

The planemaker first disclosed the issue in August and said it was specific to joins in the aircraft's rear fuselage sections produced at the company's campus in North Charleston. During inspection efforts, Boeing said it "discovered that some areas of the 787 circumferential fuselage join may not meet specified skin flatness tolerances."

Now, reviews and rework related to the skin flatness issue are being applied to other parts of the fuselage — not just the aft-body sections.

Suppliers, in addition to the company's own 787 manufacturing sites, were asked to "conduct similar reviews of their processes."

Undelivered 787s at Boeing's plants in North Charleston and Everett, Wash. — the two locations that currently split the work of assembling the plane — are being inspected, and the process is delaying deliveries of the aircraft.

No Dreamliners were handed over to customers in November, and finance chief Greg Smith said during a Credit Suisse conference earlier this month that it's likely December deliveries will be affected, too.

This inspection expansion offers some explanation as to why, as Smith said during the conference, the safety reviews of the 787 are "taking longer than previously anticipated," since concerns about the skin flatness issue now apply to more parts of the body of the aircraft.

In addition to Boeing South Carolina, Spirit AeroSystems' plant in Wichita, Kan., Leonardo in Italy and Kawasaki in Japan make fuselage sections for the 787.

The flaws the planemaker is looking for are slight, Boeing has said, with the difference between a fuselage skin that meets quality standards for flatness and one that does not measuring roughly the width of a human hair.

While Boeing says the flatness issue doesn't pose an immediate safety threat, that flaw, combined with another manufacturing error, led the company to take the rare move of temporarily pulling eight Dreamliners from service in August.

The other issue involved errors with what's known as "shims" that are used to fill gaps where barrels of composite material are joined. Those two issues together posed enough of a safety threat to prompt grounding the jets, but the skin flatness issue alone does not, Boeing says.

A manufacturing error was also found earlier this year with the horizontal stabilizer — a wing-like flight-control component of the Dreamliner that's made in Utah.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed earlier this year that it was looking into the production issues found with the 787 program, but details about the probe have not been given.

These manufacturing flaws are one of several hurdles facing the Dreamliner program as Boeing prepares to move all assembly work for the jet in South Carolina. Starting in mid-2021, Boeing leaders plan to start transitioning to a setup where North Charleston will be the sole 787 final assembly site, and Dreamliner operations in Washington state will close permanently.

Boeing cited financial and logistical benefits to consolidating the program in the Lowcountry when it made the move official this fall.

Cost savings are key as the company wraps up a year that has turned the aerospace industry on its head.

Boeing has shed thousands of jobs, dealt with factory shutdowns and seen demand decrease because of the COVID-19 heath crisis.

Recent weeks brought some good news for the 737 Max program, which is expected to be Boeing' biggest source of cash in the new year. Regulators cleared the jet to fly again, and European carrier Ryanair inked a deal with Boeing this month to buy 75 of the narrow-body jets.

Meanwhile, new orders for the 787 haven't been logged since before the pandemic, and it's unclear when demand will recover. Since the widebody plane is favored for overseas flights, its recovery is dependent on that of the international air travel market, which is still lagging behind domestic routes as the pandemic drags on.

Due to the combined affects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inspections of the 787s for defects, the company has delivered 53 of the jets this year, a roughly 61 percent drop from this point in 2019.

It's unclear if the safety reviews will continue to cause delivery delays past December, but, according to Smith's comments this month, they expect to "unwind" the "large number of 787 aircraft in inventory" through 2021.

A production decrease for the program will also likely help to draw down the number of undelivered Dreamliners sitting in inventory. A production rate of five jets per month is now the target for the middle of next year, half of the intended rate set in January and one fewer than the rate of six that Boeing announced over the summer.