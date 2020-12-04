Boeing drops production rate for SC-made 787 jet again as international travel suffers

Boeing Co. is lowering the production rate for the 787 Dreamliner jet it builds in North Charleston again as international air travels continues to suffer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The planemaker will build five of the aircraft per month, down from the previously planned rate of six and a fraction of the 14-per-month pace it maintained a little over a year ago.

Boeing's finance chief Greg Smith announced the production change during the Credit Suisse Virtual Industrials Conference Friday morning.

Smith and CEO Dave Calhoun discussed the challenges facing the 787 program during the company's third quarter earnings call. In the about month since, the conditions they'd described continued, Smith said, prompting them to make a "modest adjustment to the 787 production rate."

Over the last year, the production rate for the jet has been steadily reduced multiple times. Even before the pandemic, reductions were announced twice, first from 14 to 12 in October 2019 then to down to 10 in January. Then, citing the financial blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, the target rate was lowered to seven and eventually six per month.

Between now and when the company implements the five-per-month rate, the "effective production rate" will be below 10, Smith said.

The wide-body jet is favored for overseas routes and has therefore been affected by the continued lag in international air travel, which Smith estimated Friday is still down about 90 percent compared to 2019 levels.

“While we balance the supply and demand for the near-term impacts and the global pandemic, we do remain confident in the long-term outlook and certainly the health of the 787…The long-term potentials post-pandemic are very robust," Smith said.

Deliveries of the 787 have been slowed not just by the pandemic but also because of extra inspections being done on completed aircraft to check for several production flaws with the program that were disclosed this year.

Those inspections are "taking longer than previously anticipated," Smith said Friday, and there is a "large number of undelivered 787 aircraft in inventory."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Monthly delivery totals for the program have been very low, and Smith said zero 787s were sent to customers in November. A full report of Boeing's orders and deliveries for last month will be released next week. Deliveries in December are also expected to be affected.

"While the additional time for inspection is impacting deliveries, conducting the comprehensive reviews is absolutely the right thing to do for our customers and for the long-term health of the program," Smith said.

With a zero delivery month for November, the total number of 787s handed over to customers so far this year is 53, compared to 137 over the same period last year.

Dreamliner production is split between Boeing's facility in North Charleston and its wide-body factory in Everett, Wash., but that will be changing soon. The company announced in early October it would be consolidating production of the 787 in South Carolina, shuttering those operations in the Puget Sound region.

While local aerospace boosters and politicians spoke of new job prospects when they praised Boeing's decision, it's unclear what the jobs impact will be from the move, particularly as production for the jet will be less than half its peak rate, meaning the South Carolina site would be producing fewer 787s per month than when it was splitting the work with Everett.

Companywide job cuts during the coronavirus pandemic have impacted Boeing workers in South Carolina, though it's not clear how many of the about 7,000 people the company employed in the Palmetto State at the beginning of the year have taken buyouts or been laid off this year.

The planemaker typically releases updated state-by-state counts of its employees around the beginning of each calendar year.

Boeing's transition to producing five Dreamliners per month will be around the same time the company has said it will start the consolidation process for the 787 program, in mid-2021.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.