Boeing drops Dreamliner production again as inventory of SC-made jet piles up

Boeing Co. is lowering the production rate for the 787 Dreamliner jet it builds in North Charleston again as international air travels continues to suffer amid the COVID-19 pandemic and extra inspections on the plane further delay deliveries.

The planemaker will build five of the aircraft per month, one fewer than the previously planned rate of six and down from the 14-per-month peak pace it maintained a little over a year ago.

Boeing's finance chief Greg Smith announced the rate change during the Credit Suisse Virtual Industrials Conference Friday. He also disclosed that no Dreamliners were handed over to customers last month, and delays in deliveries are expected to continue.

Smith and CEO Dave Calhoun discussed the challenges facing the 787 program during the company's third quarter earnings call, namely the weak recovery for international air travel. In the about month since, the conditions they described continued, Smith said, leading them to make a "modest adjustment to the 787 production rate."

The wide-body 787 is favored for overseas routes and has therefore been affected by the continued lag in international air travel, which Smith estimated Friday is still down about 90 percent compared to 2019 levels.

Over the last year, the production rate for the jet has been steadily reduced over multiple announcements. Even before the pandemic, reductions were made twice, first from 14 jets to 12 in October 2019, then to 10 in January. Citing the financial blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, the target rate was lowered to seven and eventually to six per month.

787 Production Cuts From late 2019 to now, Boeing Co. has announced multiple production rate cuts for the 787 Dreamliner it builds in North Charleston: October 2019: Boeing leaders cited the "U.S.-China trade situation" late last year as its reason for dropping the rate from 14 to 12. January 2020: The target rate was lowered to 10 per month by early 2021 due to ongoing trade tensions and slow aircraft sales in China. April 2020: As a result of the financial "body blow" dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic, the planemaker said it would drop production to seven per month by 2022. July 2020: Boeing lowered the rate and moved up the timeline for its cuts, saying it would be making six Dreamliners per month before the end of 2021. December 2020: Finance chief Greg Smith shared with Credit Suisse that, by mid-2021, the rate would be knocked down by one jet to six.

Between now and when the company actually implements the five-per-month rate, the "effective production rate" will be below 10, Smith said.

“While we balance the supply and demand for the near-term impacts and the global pandemic, we do remain confident in the long-term outlook and certainly the health of the 787…The long-term potentials post-pandemic are very robust," Smith said.

Deliveries of the 787 have been slowed not just by the pandemic but also because of extra inspections being done on completed aircraft to check for several production flaws with the planes that were disclosed this year.

They included flaws in aft-body sections that were made at Boeing's North Charleston factory and issues with a wing-like flight-control component called the horizontal stabilizer that's built in Salt Lake City, Utah. Boeing followed up the news of the production mistakes with a statement pledging to "thoroughly inspect completed 787s to ensure that they are free of the issues and meet all engineering specifications."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Those inspections would delay Dreamliner deliveries in the "near-term," the company said this fall. On Friday, Smith said the reviews had been "taking longer than previously anticipated."

Monthly delivery totals for the program have been very low, and Smith said zero 787s were sent to customers in November. A full report of Boeing's orders and deliveries for last month will be released next week. Deliveries in December are also expected to be affected by the safety reviews.

"While the additional time for inspection is impacting deliveries, conducting the comprehensive reviews is absolutely the right thing to do for our customers and for the long-term health of the program," Smith said.

Meanwhile, completed jets have been piling up, leaving a "large number of 787 aircraft in inventory."

With a zero delivery month for November, the total number of 787s handed over to customers so far this year is 53, compared to 137 over the same period last year.

Dreamliner production is split between Boeing's facility in North Charleston and its wide-body factory in Everett, Wash., but that will be changing soon. The company announced in early October it would be moving all final assembly of the 787 to South Carolina, shuttering those operations in the Puget Sound region.

While local industry boosters and South Carolina politicians spoke of new job prospects when they praised Boeing's decision, it's unclear what labor market impact the move will have, particularly as the planned 2021 production rate for the jet has continued to drop.

At the rate of five, the South Carolina site will be producing two fewer 787s per month on average than when it was splitting the work with the Everett factory at the peak rate of 14.

Companywide job cuts during the coronavirus pandemic have impacted Boeing workers in South Carolina, though it's not clear how many of the about 7,000 people the company employed in the Palmetto State at the beginning of the year have taken buyouts or been laid off this year.

The planemaker typically releases updated state-by-state counts of its employees at the beginning of each calendar year.

Boeing's transition to producing five Dreamliners per month will be around the same time the company has said it will start the consolidation process for the 787 program, in mid-2021.