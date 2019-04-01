As Boeing Co. seeks the cause of two fatal crashes of its 737 Max jets, the planemaker's Dreamliner program carries on.
A case in point is a deal with Air Lease Corp., which announced Monday that it took delivery at Boeing's North Charleston campus of the first of five 787-9s it has on order.
The Los Angeles-based aviation giant is leasing the jets under a long-term deal to China Southern Airlines, which was among the first carriers to pick up a Dreamliner built at the South Carolina plant.
The other four 787s will be delivered by the end of 2020.
“ALC’s team has worked closely with China Southern’s management team for over two decades to provide the airline new and efficient aircraft to expand operations," Air Lease executive vice president Jie Chen said in a written statement. "The Dreamliner is an excellent addition to the airline as China Southern continues to modernize its fleet with next generation, fuel-efficient aircraft.”
The Guangzhou-based carrier has ordered about 30 Dreamliners, either directly or indirectly through aircraft leasing deals. It flies the 787-8s and 787-9s from its home airport to mostly long-range overseas destinations, such as London, Vancouver and New Zealand.
All of the planes are equipped with GEnx-1B76A engines.
In mid-2013, China Southern became the second airline to pick up a 787 made at Boeing South Carolina, behind Air India.
The Chinese carrier also operates 737 Max jets. That newest version of the Boeing workhorse was grounded worldwide last month as the planemaker and investigators try to pinpoint what caused two fatal crashes since October that killed all 346 passengers and crew members on board the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines flights.
Much of the scrutiny has been on a computerized stall-prevention system built into the Max 8. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that Boeing requires more time and will submit its proposed software fix for review "over the coming weeks."
The news service Reuters has said that a preliminary report about the Ethiopian Airlines crash is expected to be released soon.