Boeing deliveries still low because of 787 production mistakes, COVID-19 pandemic

Production flaws with the 787 Dreamliner program and business impacts from COVID-19 continued to drag down Boeing Co.'s delivery numbers last month.

Just four 787 jets, which will soon be built exclusively in North Charleston, were delivered in October out of 13 total planes handed over. That's compared to 20 total deliveries in the same month last year, a dozen of which were Dreamliners.

No new orders were logged, making October the fourth zero-order month so far this year.

Boeing pointed to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and extra inspections for Dreamliners as reasons for the low number of aircraft handed over to customers.

Last quarter, the company acknowledged identifying several production issues with the Dreamliner program, including errors in the North Charleston-made aft-body sections of some planes that required pulling eight of them from service. Boeing started checking completed 787s for those flaws which has slowed the delivery process.

Those inspections have been affecting deliveries since August, and are expected to continue to drag down those totals for the "near-term," Boeing said. Finance chief Greg Smith addressed the delays on the company's third quarter earnings call last month. He said the buildup of inventory for the Dreamliner program is "more heavily weighted" with the inspections and rework they've been doing in connection to the manufacturing flaws than it is with "customers not able to take the aircraft."

Deliveries should pick up in 2021, Smith said, but Boeing doesn't expect to be cash flow positive again until the following year.

The aerospace giant is still hoping to start delivering its still-grounded 737 Max before the end of the year. Pulled from the skies in March 2019 after two deadly crashes, the jet is now close to being recertified by federal regulators.

Cancellations have continued to mount for the program. In October, another 12 Max orders were cancelled and 25 others were removed from its official backlog, or the number of outstanding orders expected to eventually be filled.

Aside from the four deliveries, the backlog for Dreamliners has not changed. The company is "continuing to assess the wide-body market on a day-to-day basis," and is particularly keeping an eye on the recovery of international travel, Smith said during the quarterly earnings call. Right now, he said, they are "very clear-eyed" about what they have in the 787 backlog.

The future of the Dreamliner program is rooted firmly in South Carolina, which the aerospace giant confirmed early last month by announcing that production for the program would be consolidated in North Charleston, starting next year.

Until then, final assembly of the 787 will continue to be split between the South Carolina site and Boeing's wide-body factory in Everett, Wash.

Boeing doesn't disclose the breakdown of its Dreamliner deliveries by location, but at least two of last month's four total 787 deliveries were from the North Charleston site because they were the 787-10, or "Dash 10," model that's built only in the Palmetto State.

Now in the hands of Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, the jet was first rolled off the assembly line in North Charleston in August and flown out west. A series of test flights in Glasgow, Mont. measured everything from noise generated by the plane to the effectiveness of new wands used to sanitize the airplane cabin using UV light.

The other two Dreamliners delivered, a 787-8 and a 787-9, went to American Airlines and the aircraft lessor AerCap, respectively.

Last month's four Dreamliner deliveries brought the yearly total to 53, less than half of the 125 deliveries completed during the same period last year.