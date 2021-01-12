Boeing delivered zero SC-made planes for second month in a row as delays continue

For the second consecutive month, Boeing Co. delivered zero 787 Dreamliners as inspections for defects continue to delay when the aircraft can be handed over to customers.

The 787 which, by March, will be assembled only at Boeing's North Charleston plant, has been plagued by a production issue that has caused slight variances where parts of the aircraft's fuselage are joined.

While Boeing says the flaws aren't an immediate safety issue, it determined it was necessary to inspect the jets and ask suppliers of the fuselage parts to do the same.

The whole process is taking longer than expected, finance chief Greg Smith said last month when he cautioned that delays that resulted in a zero-delivery month for the 787 program in November would continue into December.

Despite the delays they have caused, Smith said in a statement Tuesday that the inspections represent a "focus on safety, quality and transparency," and Boeing feels "confident" it is taking the right steps for its customers and the "long term health of the program."

"As we continue navigating through the pandemic, we're working closely with our global customers and monitoring the slow international traffic recovery to align supply with market demand across our widebody programs," Smith said.

Overall, delays for the 787 program, combined with the continued grounding of the 737 Max for much of the year and complications from the COVID-19 health crisis drove Boeing's deliveries for the year down about 60 percent from 2019's total. The company handed over 157 planes for the year.

Boeing delivered 39 aircraft to customers in December, the highest monthly total from the last 2020.

Of those, 27 were the 737 Max model that was cleared by federal regulators to fly in November after being grounded for 20 months following a pair of deadly crashes. American Airlines received the largest number of the new Max jets, 10, followed by United with eight.

Another 11 widebodies were given to customers, most of them freighter models.

The Max also accounted for the majority of Boeing's 90 new aircraft orders last month. Irish airline RyanAir had announced in early December that it would get 75 new 737 Max jets, the largest order since the aircraft's grounding.

Another seven Max jets were sold to unidentified customers. The remaining eight aircraft were 777 freighters ordered by shipping firm DHL Express.

The Dreamliner — the only Boeing jet built in South Carolina and soon to be the only commercial Boeing plane with its final assembly located entirely outside of Washington state — hasn't logged any new orders since March. During 2020, a total of 29 of the 787s were ordered, compared to 113 in 2019 and 136 the year before that.

Deliveries, too, were well below the previous year's total. During all of 2020, 53 of the jets were handed over to customers, roughly a third of the 158 delivered the previous year.

The Dreamliner accounted for about 18 percent of total aircraft deliveries across the company in 2020. In 2019, the 787 made up a substantially larger share of total deliveries, almost 42 percent.

When Boeing consolidates the Dreamliner program in South Carolina in March — several months earlier than the company had initially said it would be making the move — inspections and rework will continue on the completed 787 jets at Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash.

That site has split final assembly work for the 787 program with South Carolina, but Boeing made the call in the fall to consolidate at one site, citing cost savings and logistical benefits that could come with it.

Since Everett won't build more 787s after next month, that could free up space to more quickly move through the inspection and rework processes at that site.

Workers in Everett will continue to review and repair the Dreamliners that were assembled there until all of them have been handed over to customers, Boeing has said.

In North Charleston, Boeing workers will be both inspecting completed jets and assembling new aircraft, but they will be doing that at a much slower rate. The jets are going to be rolled out at a pace of five per month, half the number that was set for the program in January last year and one fewer than Boeing said it would be building when it announced the 787 consolidation in the fall.