Boeing delivered on 787 prediction, logged second straight month with positive orders

Boeing Co. was able to squeeze in two deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jet before the end of March timeline it set to restart handoffs of the aircraft.

Last month was also the second in a row that the planemaker recorded a net positive order total, according to new figures.

Boeing logged 40 net orders in March after cancellations and customer revisions, a sign the company could be gaining some momentum after a year when orders and deliveries were depressed by a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 737 Max grounding and, later in the year, issues with the 787 that put deliveries on hiatus.

February was the first month in more than a year that Boeing recorded net positive orders, and March brought a higher net order count despite a high number of Max cancellations.

After a 20-month grounding, the Max was approved for commercial flights again in some countries starting late last year, giving Boeing a much-needed boost.

All but 11 of the 196 gross airplane orders Boeing logged in March were for the Max, including the previously disclosed order from Southwest Airlines for 100 of the jets.

All 156 cancellations and revisions to other models in March applied to Max orders.

No new sales were recorded for the North Charleston-based Dreamliner program last month, but March did mark a major step on the delivery side for the 787. Production issues uncovered last year had sparked widespread inspections of the jets and halted deliveries for nearly five months.

Boeing predicted early this year that it would be able to restart 787 deliveries in the first quarter.

The company narrowly made its own deadline when it delivered a 787-9 jet made at its North Charleston plant to United Airlines on March 26.

A second Dreamliner of the same model was delivered, also to United, before the end of the month.

Dozens of 787 jets are still waiting in inventory, both in South Carolina and on the West Coast in Everett, Wash. at the Boeing widebody factory which, until late February, was splitting 787 production with the Lowcountry. Now that the previously announced consolidation of the 787 program in South Carolina is official, Everett is no longer making new jets but will manage the deliveries of all the remaining 787s that were made in the Puget Sound area.

If Boeing delivers on its prediction that it can offload its 787 inventory by the end of the year, all Dreamliners should be cleared from Everett in the next nine months.

Overall, Boeing handed over 77 jets to customers in the first quarter, compared 50 last year when the 737 Max was still grounded. Max aircraft accounted for more than 80 percent of total deliveries through March.

Gross orders for the first quarter also well outpaced those from a year ago: 282 compared compared to 49 in the first three months of 2020.

Orders for the South Carolina-made 787 are still lagging, though. In February, Boeing took orders for four 787-10s — the largest model — for unidentified customers. The most recent 787 order prior to that one was from last March, for a dozen Dreamliners for the Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways.

Boeing was able to add 16 orders for widebodies back to its backlog, according to its accounting rules. That included one 787 and three of its 777X planes, which are made in Washington state.

Boeing's backlog grew slightly from 4,041 to 4,054 from February to March.