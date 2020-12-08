Boeing delivered no SC-made planes last month as delays continue into December

Boeing Co. delivered none of the 787 Dreamliner jets it builds in South Carolina last month, and the delays that caused the zero-delivery month are expected to continue at least through December.

Earlier this year, the planemaker found several manufacturing flaws with the 787, including errors that required eight of the Dreamliners to be pulled from service temporarily.

Boeing started inspecting completed 787s to check for errors. Those inspections are the reason why the planemaker didn't hand over any of the jets last month, finance chief Greg Smith disclosed during a Credit Suisse conference Friday. The full report for November orders and deliveries was released Tuesday.

A total of seven jets were delivered companywide, down from 24 deliveries last November. Those included two military aircraft, one freighter each for UPS and FedEx and three 777 widebodies.

The company also lost another 63 orders for its 737 Max, which the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration just certified to fly again. Air Lease Corp and Air Canada abandoned orders for a combined 23 aircraft. Orders for 17 jets from unspecified customers were also lost.

Virgin Australia modified a previous order for 48 Max jets by canceling those and putting 25 of the Max 10 models on order instead.

New orders for the 787 haven't been placed since March when Boeing secured a contract with Japan's All Nippon Airways.

So far this year, 53 Dreamliners have been handed over to customers, an about 61 percent percent drop from the 137 aircraft it delivered over the same period in 2019. Jet deliveries companywide show a similar trend with a decrease of 65 percent.

Monthly deliveries for the Dreamliner program have been in the low single digits for much of the year. In October, four were delivered. Seven were handed over in September, which is when Boeing first warned of delivery delays related to the combined impacts of the pandemic and the extra inspections.

Those delays will continue to slow 787 deliveries in December, too, particularly since the safety reviews are taking longer than expected. Smith said Friday it was "the right thing to do" despite the setbacks and it shows a "commitment to focus on quality and safety" across Boeing programs.

Meanwhile, inventory of the wide-body jet has been piling up on both coasts as factories in North Charleston and Everett, Wash. continue to build them. Smith said they "anticipate unwinding the inventory now of those undelivered aircraft through 2021."

Also next year, fewer completed 787s will coming off the production line. Boeing will build just five of the aircraft each month, reflecting another production drop that Boeing made public Friday.

Around the same time, the company will be consolidating production for the 787 at Boeing's North Charleston factory. Assembly work on the 787 will be shutting down in Everett, a decision Boeing made this fall after studying the financial and logistical benefits to moving all of the work to South Carolina.

Smith said during the company's third quarter earnings call that while the 737 Max is expected to be the biggest contributor to improved cash flow next year, the South Carolina-made 787 will be in second place.