NEW YORK — Boeing is cutting production of its grounded Max airliner this month to focus on fixing flight-control software and getting the planes back in the air.
The company said Friday that starting in mid-April it will cut production of the 737 Max to 42 from 52 planes each month.
The move is not that surprising. Boeing had already suspended deliveries of the Max after regulators around the world grounded the jet following deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
In each case, preliminary reports say faulty sensor readings erroneously triggered an anti-stall system that pushed the plane's nose down. Pilots of each plane struggled in vain to regain control over the automated system. In all, 346 people died in the crashes.
The announcement to cut production comes one day after Boeing acknowledged another software issue that needs fixing on its 737 Max jets, and the discovery explains why the aircraft maker is delaying its schedule for getting the planes back in the air.
A Boeing spokesman on Friday called it a "relatively minor issue" and said the plane maker already has a fix in the works.
The spokesman, Charles Bickers, said the latest issue is not part of flight-control software that Boeing has been working to upgrade for months.
Boeing, one of the largest employers the Charleston region with more than 7,000 workers, builds the 737 Max in Renton, Wash.
CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that while the production rate is being cut, the company plans to maintain "current employment levels while we continue to invest in the broader health and quality of our production system and supply chain."
"We are coordinating closely with our customers as we work through plans to mitigate the impact of this adjustment," he said in a written statement Friday. "We will also work directly with our suppliers on their production plans to minimize operational disruption and financial impact of the production rate change."