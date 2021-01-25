Boeing Co.'s gift to golf-loving Trump was par for the course

In selecting a gift for the nation's chief executive officer, Boeing Co. figured the best way to earn President Donald Trump's gratitude was through his golf bag.
Trump, who's known to hit the links, filed his final financial disclosure report as he left the White House for South Florida last week. It included gifts he had received from top CEOs during his four-year term. Among them was a token of appreciation from the ousted head of Boeing, which operates a big defense business in addition to building planes like the 787 Dreamliner it makes in North Charleston.
Dennis Muilenburg, who was fired in late 2019 following criticism of his handling of the 737 Max crisis, gifted Trump a customized golf club estimated to be worth $499, according to the filing. No other details were included in the disclosure statement, except that the exchange took place in Arlington, Va., just across the Potomac from the District of Columbia and the site of Boeing's government operations office.
Of all the corporate swag that Trump reported receiving from high-powered executives, Muilenburg's had the lowest value by dollar amount. Others included a Mac Pro computer from Apple CEO Tim Cook, a $529 bomber jacket from Ford Motor Co. executive chairman Bill Ford and a full set of golf equipment — clubs, as well as covers, a bag and an umbrella — from Derek Sprague, the former president of the PGA.
Muilenburg was fired in December 2019, so his gift obviously preceded that date. The aerospace giant and major Palmetto State manufacturer replaced him with Dave Calhoun, who at the time was the chairman of the board of directors.
Boeing has maintained a longstanding relationship with the game of golf. It's a key backer of the annual RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, and it's been the title sponsor for the Boeing Classic near Seattle since 2005.
And it was shortly after Muilenburg was elevated to CEO in 2015 that Boeing loaned some of its in-house talent to Callaway Golf Co. to help it improve the aerodynamics of one of its drivers.
“Speed, weight and drag are just a few of the concepts our engineers work with every day when designing Boeing airplanes,” a Boeing executive wrote in a blog post at the time. “These same principles also apply to golf club designers.”
It unclear what sort of club Muilenburg gave Trump. But the Callaway stick that Boeing collaborated on could certainly fit the bill. It had a retail price of about $400, before any customization costs.
Now for a brief update
The group in charge of a huge new port that South Carolina and Georgia agreed to develop has redefined the idea of a zoom meeting.
After more than a seven-month lull since its last gathering, the Jasper Ocean Terminal Joint Venture board spent less than 14 minutes to dispatch with the business at hand during a Jan. 19 teleconference about the $5 billion bi-state project that seems as out of reach now as it did when it was first announced in 2007.
The panel zoomed through a financial update — it's spent less than two-thirds of its $800,000 budget around the halfway point of its fiscal year — and received a briefing on the project's draft environmental impact study that's been in the works since 2016.
And, as they've done for years, board members David Posek and Joel Wooten swapped chairman and vice chairman titles. Posek, who represents the S.C. State Ports Authority, will set the agenda for the coming year. Wooten, a Georgia Ports Authority appointee, will be vice chairman.
Announced when Gov. Mark Sanford was in office, the proposed Jasper County shipping terminal is a joint venture of both maritime agencies, and they've kicked in a combined $19.3 million toward the effort to date. That's roughly four-thousandths the latest projected cost of the project, which is to be built on the South Carolina side of the Savannah River.
The tentative opening date remains years away, sometime in the mid-2030s, after the Port of Charleston and the Port of Savannah reach their cargo capacities. Expansions are in the works closer to home for both ports, potentially further delaying the need for the Jasper terminal. The SPA, for example, plans to open the first phase of its Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston in March.
The Jasper joint venture board ended last week's virtual meeting, its first since June 16, without a definitive date for its next get-together.
The two ports agencies have long been criticized for their slow progress on the Jasper terminal, which local officials say would spur economic development in one of South Carolina's poorest areas. Jasper County Council has even drafted a lawsuit — as yet unfiled — alleging the Mount Pleasant-based SPA has failed to abide by a legislative mandate to develop the new port "expeditiously."
Driving fee
Rental car companies doing business in Charleston County will be paying more not too far down the road.
County Council approved a 5 percent surcharge in December, and Charleston County Aviation Authority signed off on the measure last week.
The upshot is that rental car vendors operating at Charleston International, the state's busiest airport, will be paying another 5 percent on top of the 10 percent of their gross proceeds they're already charged, or 50 percent more.
The higher rate kicks in Feb. 8 and will stay in place for 25 years.
The proceeds will create an Air Service Development Fund to offset expenses associated with luring new air routes and carriers to Charleston International, as well as road maintenance and other airport projects. It also could steer more business toward the affected businesses, assuming the resulting growth in passenger traffic increases demand for rental cars.
Pandemic pay
It’s payback time for employees at one of biggest banks that makes loans and takes deposits in South Carolina.
Bank of America Corp. CEO Brian Moynihan announced last week that nearly all of the Charlotte-based financial institution’s 212,500 U.S. workers will get a bump in their pay or stock holdings in recognition of their efforts during the nearly year-long COVID-19 pandemic.
Employers who pull in $100,000 or less a year will receive $750 in cash starting Feb. 26, he said in a memo Thursday.
Workers who earn between $100,000 and $500,000 will have to be more patient. They’ll receive 150 to 750 shares of restricted stock to be allocated over four years starting in 2022. The equity incentive was valued at $4,700 to $5,500 based on Friday’s trading price.
All but 3 percent of the bank’s workforce are eligible for the new “Delivering Together” compensation, which is in addition to any other bonuses workers earn. Bank of America began giving staffers $1,000 annual cash awards in 2017 under its previous “Shared Success” program, which came to an end when the pandemic struck.
The lender operates one of the largest banking franchises in the Palmetto State, where it has about 75 retail branches with more than $16 billion in deposits and, at last count, about 1,400 employees. Its corporate ancestry goes back to the National Bank of North Carolina, which expanded in South Carolina in the early 1990s by snapping up C&S/Sovran and creating NationsBank, which switched to Bank of America brand in 1998.
Trump ticker tape
A Upstate provider of short-term consumer loans yielded the biggest gain among South Carolina stocks during the Donald J. Trump presidency.
World Acceptance Corp. climbed about 97 percent to about $116 between the inauguration days of 2017 and 2021, though shares of the Greenville-based company experienced their share of troughs in between the swearing-in ceremonies.
Another outsized gainer was Rock Hill-based 3D Systems. The maker of three-dimensional printing technology rose about 82 percent to about $31 during Trump's four-year term, with much of the run-up coming this month.
Fourteen South Carolina-based companies that were listed on Jan. 20, 2017, are still publicly traded. Of the six that dropped in price, the stock that fell the hardest was Daniel Island-based Benefitfocus Inc. Its shares fell to $14.41 from around $32 when Trump took office.
MarketWatch took a broader view of how the public markets did under the 45th commander-in-chief compared to his 15 predecessors dating back to the Great Depression, based on analytics from Dow Jones Market Data.
“Not too bad, according to major indexes,” was how the financial news website summed up his performance.
Trump was ranked No. 3 overall based on returns for the benchmark S&P 500, which climbed 13.7 percent on an annualized basis during his term.
Similarly, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average also performed well while Trump was in the Oval Office. It rose 11.8 percent on an annual basis, also good enough for third-place finish.
It was the Nasdaq where the outgoing administration could claim top billing. Capped with a rip-roaring runup in 2020, the tech-heavy index, which dates to the early 1970s, racked up an annualized 24.2 percent return during the Trump years. The next-closest ex-president to come near that mark was Jimmy Carter, with a 19.6 percent increase.
The White House stock-market rankings are set in stone until January 2025, when investors will gauge what President Joe Biden did for their portfolios.