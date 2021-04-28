Boeing Co. posts another quarterly loss, says 2021 will be 'inflection point' for industry

Boeing Co. reported another quarterly loss as COVID-19 continues to loom large over its finances, but the company says it expects 2021 to be a turning point for the industry, thanks to vaccinations.

The company reported a net loss of $561 million in the first quarter on revenue of $15.2 billion.

Revenue was 10 percent lower than last year, which was "primarily driven" by lower commercial services volume and lower deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner, the widebody jet with production based in North Charleston, according to Boeing's April 28 earnings release. Right up until the end of the quarter, 787 deliveries remained on pause due to ongoing production issues and inspections.

CEO Dave Calhoun, who last week had his term extended by the board of directors, said in a statement that Boeing sees 2021 as a "key inflection point" for the industry as more people get coronavirus vaccines.

Still, COVID "continues to challenge the overall market environment," he said.

The first months of the year brought both signs of both progress and continued turbulence for the planemaker.

Boeing was able to resume deliveries for its 787 Dreamliner — but not until just before the end of March deadline it had set for itself to start the process of offloading the dozens of Dreamliners waiting to be delivered as Boeing conducts widespread inspections for flaws.

The planemaker was able to hand over two Dreamliners just before the end of the quarter, both to United Airlines.

While the delivery delays were a hit to first quarter results, Calhoun said in a note to employees Wednesday that it was "the right thing to do."

"The time we are investing now in the 787, and across all of our programs, is driving stability and will position us to be stronger when the market recovers," Calhoun wrote.

The first quarter of the year also marked a big shift for the Dreamliner program. In late February, production on the 787 stopped in Everett, Wash. Boeing's North Charleston site, which had been splitting the work with Everett, is now the only place where the Dreamliner is assembled.

Everett is continuing to handle inspections, rework and deliveries of 787s that were made there, though, and will continue to do so until all of that inventory has been handed over to customers.

Boeing did log positive net orders in the quarter, largely boosted by commitments for 737 Max aircraft, the biggest of which was an order from Southwest Airlines for 100 Max jets.

The Max, which was just recertified for commercial flights late last year has had a recent safety setback: Dozens of the jets were suspended from service due to electrical problems.

Calhoun said in his message to employees Wednesday that Boeing is "finalizing the plans and documentation" with the Federal Aviation Administration to detail how operators can safely return those jets to service.

Once those plans are approved, Calhoun said, they expect it will take "a few days per plane" to complete the necessary work.

Boeing's quarterly results will be discussed on a call this morning at 10:30 a.m.