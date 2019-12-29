Boeing Co. managed to clear some of the 787s from its flight lines in South Carolina and Washington state in December to finish 2019 with the most annual deliveries in the Dreamliner program's history.
Through last week, the planemaker had delivered 18 wide-body Dreamliners to customers in December — six at the North Charleston site and a dozen in Everett, Wash. That brings the total number of 787s brought to customers in 2019 to 155, beating the previous high of 145 deliveries set last year.
Another delivery is scheduled for New Year's Eve — a 787-10 to United Airlines in North Charleston — but it's not clear if that will take place as Boeing typically closes its factories through the holidays.
All of this year's delivery statistics are gathered from Dreamliner analyst Uresh Sheth, who tracks the jet's production on his All Things 787 website, while historical totals were provided by Boeing.
There have been 936 Dreamliner deliveries — or 937 if the Dec. 31 hand-over takes place — since All Nippon Airways took the first one on Sept. 25, 2011.
Boeing has a little more than 60 to go before it reaches 1,000 deliveries. That should take place late in the first half of 2020 even with the planned production reduction to 12 per month split between North Charleston and Everett, down from 14 per month.
But nothing is certain, Sheth said. Deferrals by Chinese carriers — the result of President Donald Trump's trade war with China — played havoc with the delivery schedule this year.
"Boeing had to scramble to find new homes for airplanes that were built but not taken up by their customers," Sheth said, adding there could be more of the same in the coming year.
“It’s hard to predict at this point when and where the 1000th delivery will take place,” he said. “There was so much upheaval in the 787 delivery schedule this year and I don’t think it’s over.”
At least one group thinks it has the 1,000th delivery figured out. Members of an airliners.net forum devoted to the Dreamliner say the milestone delivery will go to Singapore Airlines, as the carrier has the Line No. 1,000 slot in the production schedule.
If that’s the case, the plane will be a 787-10 model built — and delivered — exclusively at the North Charleston plant.
Union deal
The United Steelworkers union has approved a new four-year master agreement with WestRock that sets the standards for wages, benefits and working conditions for more than 9,400 workers at 62 sites, including the company's paper mill in North Charleston.
The contract includes annual wage increases totaling nearly 10 percent over the four-year term, preserves affordable health care coverage, enhances retirement benefits and improves health and safety provisions, according to the union.
Leeann Foster, the union's international vice president, said there were a number of challenges during negotiations, including an uncertain economic outlook and overcapacity in the packaging industry. For example, WestRock said it will cut 260 jobs at the North Charleston mill as part of a restructuring that will take place in the first half of 2020.
"This contract sets a standard for the industry — it positions the company to succeed and invest in our facilities while making sure that workers, families and communities continue to share in that success," Foster said.
Dialing up jobs
A North Charleston call center plans to expand its operations with a $1.2 million investment that will create 300 jobs.
Alorica handles customer calls for the retail, health care and energy and utilities industries. Expansion at the 4275 Bridge View Drive office is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
This fall, Alorica announced plans to hire an additional 25,000 workers across its 120 call centers worldwide. The company, which serves Fortune 500 clients, already employs about 100,000 in 14 countries.
“Alorica has generated tens of thousands of jobs over the last 20 years, and we’re proud to continue creating career opportunities for people around the world,” said Greg Haller, chief operating officer.
In addition to the North Charleston site, Alorica has two Upstate call centers in Simpsonville. The company said job applicants can apply in person or online at www.alorica.com/careers.
Logistics layoffs
A third-party logistics firm that operates a Sam’s Club distribution center in Charleston filed a layoff notice with South Carolina officials but hopes most of its workers will be hired by the company that’s replacing it.
DSV Solutions LLC said it will no longer operate the warehouse at 2200 Charleston Regional Parkway after Feb. 12. The company employs 69 workers at the site handling merchandise for Sam's, a division of retail kingpin Walmart.
"We have been informed that the client will continue with a different 3PL (third-party logistics) provider and that 3PL provider may be offering employment to many employees,” Matthew Parsons, DSV’s human resources director, said in a letter to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
Parsons said “we are hopeful that most of our employees will continue to perform the same or similar work that they have been performing for DSV Solutions LLC.”
Parsons did not respond to a request for more information.
DSV is a global provider of transportation and logistics services with facilities in more than 90 countries. The company also has offices in North Charleston and on the Charleston peninsula, according to the company’s website.