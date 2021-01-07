Boeing charged with criminal conspiracy, to pay $2.5B for 737 Max coverup

Boeing Co. was charged Thursday with conspiring to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration in connection with its troubled 737 Max jetliner and will settle the criminal matter for $2.5 billion, the Department to Justice announced.
Under the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement, the planemaker will pay $500 million into a fund set up for beneficiaries of the 346 victims who were killed in two Max crashes in 2018 and 2019 and another $1.77 billion for airline customers.
Erin Nealy Cox, a U.S. attorney in Texas, where the case was filed, said the subsequent safety investigation found that Boeing employees provided the FAA with "misleading statements, half-truths, and omissions" that "impeded the government’s ability to ensure the safety of the flying public.”
The Max was grounded worldwide in March 2019. It recently was cleared by U.S. safety regulators to return to commercial service.
“The tragic crashes ... exposed fraudulent and deceptive conduct by employees of one of the world’s leading commercial airplane manufacturers,” acting assistant Attorney General David P. Burns said in a written statement. “Boeing’s employees chose the path of profit over candor by concealing material information from the FAA concerning the operation of its 737 Max airplane and engaging in an effort to cover up their deception."
He added that the agreement "holds Boeing accountable for its employees’ criminal misconduct, addresses the financial impact to Boeing’s airline customers, and hopefully provides some measure of compensation to the crash-victims’ families and beneficiaries.”
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said in a note to employees that "entering into this resolution is the right thing for us to do — a step that appropriately acknowledges how we fell short of our values and expectations. This resolution is a serious reminder to all of us of how critical our obligation of transparency to regulators is, and the consequences that our company can face if any one of us falls short of those expectations.”
Chicago-based Boeing is one of the largest employers in the Charleston region, where it builds the 787 Dreamliner and provides support to other West Coast-based aircraft programs, including the 737 Max.