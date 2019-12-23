Dennis Muilenbug, Boeing's embattled president and CEO, was fired Monday in the wake of ongoing investigations into a pair of deadly crashes of the aerospace giant's now-grounded 737 Max planes, the company said.
David Calhoun, current chairman of the company's board of directors, will take the president and CEO title effective Jan. 13. In the meantime, Greg Smith — chief financial officer — will serve as interim CEO of the company that builds its 787 Dreamliner jet in North Charleston.
The board of directors said in a statement that "a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders."
Under the company's new leadership, the board said, "Boeing will operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers."
Calhoun, a former General Electric executive who is head of private equity portfolio operations at investment firm Blackstone, said in a statement that he is confident "in the future of Boeing and the 737 Max."
Muilenburg's exit follows the Oct. 22 firing of Kevin McAllister, former president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
Wall Street reacted positively, with Boeing shares up more than 3 percent in early trading Monday.
The company last week said it will halt production of the 737 Max as it awaits the Federal Aviation Administration's approval for the plane to fly again. The 737 Max has been grounded for nearly 10 months and regulators indicate it won't be given the go-ahead to resume flights for several more months.
The production stoppage comes as Boeing shuts down its factories for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The company had continued making the 737 Max at its Renton, Wash., plant following the jet's grounding, and has 400 of the planes in storage waiting for delivery when the FAA gives its certification.
Among Boeing's North Charleston operations is an engine plant that designs and builds nacelle inlets and designs nacelle fan cowls for 737 Max engines. A Boeing spokeswoman declined to say whether the Renton work shutdown will impact the engine plant.
Muilenburg's departure comes one day after an unflattering article in the New York Times portrayed him as an aloof executive who put pressure on regulators to quickly get the 737 Max flying again. His public statements, the report said, angered lawmakers, airlines, regulators and the crash victims' families.
The Lion Air crash in October 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines accident on March 10 killed all 346 passengers and crew.
Richard Aboulafia, aerospace analyst with the Teal Group, said Muilenburg's firing was "not at all a big shock."
"Muilenburg wasn't exactly inspiring confidence, and the production line shutdown wasn’t handled very well at all," Aboulafia told Flight Global. "Calhoun is well-respected and should provide short-term stability, although given his private-equity background he might be the wrong person as the long-term manager of an engineering company."
Board member Lawrence Kellner, a Sumter native and University of South Carolina graduate, will replace Calhoun as chairman. Kellner, a former airline executive who's been on the board since 2011, said Calhoun "has deep industry experience and a proven track record of strong leadership, and he recognizes the challenges we must confront."
But Scott Hamilton, an aviation industry analyst and editor of Leeham News and Analysis, questioned whether Calhoun was the right person to replace Muilenburg, calling him "part of the problem" because of his longtime insider status.
"He’s been on the board since 2009," Hamilton said in an online post. "He’s been part of the board policy-making that led to the cost-cutting some say had deleterious impact on the development of the Max. He’s been part of the board decisions that shareholder value is the No. 1 priority at Boeing."
Boeing builds its 787 Dreamliner commercial plane in North Charleston, where it operates several other facilities including a jet engine factory and a plant that makes interior parts for the Dreamliner. It is one of the region's largest employers, with about 6,800 workers and contractors.