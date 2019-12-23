After months of missteps and criticism over his handling of a pair of deadly crashes of Boeing Co.'s 737 Max planes, the aerospace giant's embattled CEO Dennis Muilenburg was fired Monday.

David Calhoun, current chairman of the company's board of directors, will take the president and CEO title effective Jan. 13, the company announced. In the meantime, Greg Smith — chief financial officer — will serve as interim CEO of the company that builds its 787 Dreamliner jet in North Charleston.

Boeing's board of directors said in a statement that "a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders."

Under the company's new leadership, the board said, "Boeing will operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers."

Boeing's bad year means no bonus checks for SC workers Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg isn't the only employee at the aerospace giant who won't be getting a bonus this year — neither will most of the company's other non-union workers.

Calhoun, a former General Electric executive who is head of private equity portfolio operations at investment firm Blackstone, said in a statement he is confident "in the future of Boeing and the 737 Max."

Muilenburg's exit follows the Oct. 22 firing of Kevin McAllister, former president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Wall Street reacted positively to the news, with Boeing shares up nearly 3 percent in trading Monday.

The company last week said it will halt production of the 737 Max as it awaits the Federal Aviation Administration's approval for the plane to fly again. The 737 Max has been grounded for nearly 10 months and regulators indicate it won't be given the go-ahead to resume flights for several more months.

The production stoppage comes as Boeing shuts down its factories for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The company had continued making the 737 Max at its Renton, Wash., plant following the jet's grounding, and has 400 of the planes in storage waiting for delivery when the FAA gives its certification.

Among Boeing's North Charleston operations is an engine plant that designs and builds engine parts for the 737 Max. A Boeing spokeswoman declined to say whether the Renton work shutdown will impact the engine plant.

Muilenburg's departure comes one day after an unflattering article in the New York Times portrayed him as an aloof executive who put pressure on regulators to quickly get the 737 Max flying again. His public statements, the report said, angered lawmakers, airlines, regulators and the crash victims' families.

The Lion Air crash in October 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines accident on March 10 killed all 346 passengers and crew.

Richard Aboulafia, aerospace analyst with the Teal Group, said Muilenburg's firing was "not at all a big shock."

"Muilenburg wasn't exactly inspiring confidence, and the production line shutdown wasn’t handled very well at all," Aboulafia told Flight Global. "Calhoun is well-respected and should provide short-term stability, although given his private-equity background he might be the wrong person as the long-term manager of an engineering company."

Board member Lawrence Kellner, a Sumter native and University of South Carolina graduate, will replace Calhoun as chairman. Kellner, a former airline executive who's been on the board since 2011, said Calhoun "has deep industry experience and a proven track record of strong leadership, and he recognizes the challenges we must confront."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Scott Hamilton, an aviation industry analyst and editor of Leeham News and Analysis, questioned whether Calhoun was the right person to replace Muilenburg, calling him "part of the problem" because of his longtime insider status.

"He’s been on the board since 2009," Hamilton said in an online post. "He’s been part of the board policy-making that led to the cost-cutting some say had deleterious impact on the development of the Max. He’s been part of the board decisions that shareholder value is the No. 1 priority at Boeing."

The union that represents about 20,000 engineers at Boeing's plants said it welcomed the change, adding the company's "reputation for quality has been unquestionably tarnished" under Muilenburg's leadership.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat who was critical of Muilenburg during a recent Senate Transportation Committee hearing on the 737 Max crashes, said on his Twitter account the Boeing CEO "should have gone long ago."

"It is right to remove a CEO who put profits above all else, but it won’t cure Boeing’s culture of safety secrecy," Blumenthal tweeted. "Rebuilding credibility at Boeing requires a complete management house cleaning."

Boeing has not disclosed how much Muilenburg's severance package will be worth.

Muilenburg took over as CEO in 2015 following the retirement of Jim McNerney. He started as an intern in 1985, rising through the ranks and eventually leading a company that boosted dividends to shareholders and bought back billions of dollars in stock and as the company's share price more than tripled.

The single-aisle 737 Max is the fastest-selling commercial plane in Boeing history, with about 4,700 orders from 100 customers worldwide. Airlines that fly the plane have scrambled to adjust their schedules as the grounding drags on and Boeing tries to fix a software problem blamed for the crashes.

Dennis Tajer, spokesman for the American Airlines pilot union, told The New York Times the 737 Max crisis has "crushed the trust relationship," adding Muilenburg's firing "changes nothing when it comes to ensuring this aircraft is safe and that pilots are properly trained."

Boeing builds its 787 Dreamliner commercial plane in North Charleston, where it operates several other facilities including a jet engine factory and a plant that makes interior parts for the Dreamliner. It is one of the region's largest employers, with about 6,800 workers and contractors.