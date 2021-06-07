Boeing CEO is upbeat about production rebound for the SC-made 787

He's a believer.
Boeing Co.’s top executive reaffirmed his confidence in the future of the 787 Dreamliner the company builds in South Carolina last week, saying he still expects the program to eventually return to its pre-pandemic production rates.
At the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on June 3, CEO Dave Calhoun said that Boeing will “get back to the rates that (they) used to be at,” for the Dreamliner, which has been built exclusively in North Charleston since late February.
“We believe in that airplane,” Calhoun said.
The Dreamliner currently is being built at a rate of five per month, far from its peak of 14 every four weeks or so, with work split between sites in South Carolina and Everett, Wash. Last fall, as Boeing slashed output in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company decided to consolidate the 787 program in North Charleston, stopping all Dreamliner production in the Evergreen State.
While that decision was being debated, Calhoun affirmed that he believed 787 production would recover, bringing the monthly rate close to pre-pandemic levels. That was one of the factors that had to be determined as they studied a possible consolidation because the remaining manufacturing site would have to be able to sustain a double-digit production rate, once demand recovered.
Calhoun’s comments last week showed he still thinks returning to a more robust rate is in the cards for the widebody program. Getting there will take time, though, he said.
“You don’t go from five to that number overnight,” he said. “You get there in increments.”
The “biggest challenge” the 787 is facing at the moment, Calhoun said, is getting to a stable delivery rate. Dreamliner deliveries were paused for about five months from late 2020 through early this year because of ongoing quality issues with the jets. Deliveries started up again in late March but were halted again in May.
Regulators with the Federal Aviation Administration said they were asking the company for more information about a new inspection method the planemaker had proposed for its 787 jets. Boeing chose to temporarily put deliveries to customers on hiatus again because its plan had not been approved, according to the FAA.
Trucking troubadour
America's truckers don't just move cargo. Some of them want to move your feet.
Summerville truck driver and part-time songwriter Billy Penny is one of them.
Penny is among 10 semifinalists in the Overdrive-Red Eye Radio Trucker Talent Search for his original song titled "Just a Lie" — a tune he says is designed to give people "something we can all tap our foot and nod our heads to."
Don't let the upbeat melody fool you. "Just a Lie" carries a somewhat dark message with a ray of hope.
"The devil is trying to divide us, and I’m trying to bridge the gaps," Penny told Overdrive, an online trucker magazine. "We’re all sick of being lied to, and we wanna forget our troubles. I hope we can get you shaking and get you back in the good graces of groove.”
The 43-year-old Penny, who hauls freight throughout the South and Midwest, started singing in 2006, when he lived in New York City, according to Overdrive. He said he entered the contest because "truckin’, writing and singing is in my blood."
Three finalists will be picked this summer, when they'll perform a second song for the top prize: a full day’s recording session at Jay’s Place Recording in Nashville, including backing provided by studio musicians as well as song mixing and production. Overdrive will air the final competition online on a to-be-scheduled date.
In the meantime, Penny's performance — along with other semifinalists' — can be seen at the talent show's website: www.overdriveonline.com/trucker-talent-search.
Cranes with names
With 169 feet of lift height, the ship-to-shore cranes at the new Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston are among the tallest structures on the waterfront.
Now, they have names to match their stature.
Five students from Charleston-area schools recently submitted the winning entries in the State Ports Authority's "Name the Crane" contest, giving the structures that move cargo to and from the world's biggest container ships their new identities. The names, selected from more than 500 entries, and the winning students are:
- Nifty Lifty, submitted by Promise Washington, a third-grader at North Charleston Elementary School.
- Sir Lift-A-Lot, submitted by Rashard Davis, a fifth-grader at Fort Dorchester Elementary School.
- No Crane No Gain, submitted by Jaden Warren, a fifth-grader at Drayton Hall Elementary School.
- South Craneolina, submitted by Corbin Pritchard, a fifth-grader at Westview Elementary School.
- The Reel Steel, submitted by Noah Cowell, a fifth-grader at Bowen's Corner Elementary School.
Each student received a plaque recognizing them for their creative contributions during a ceremony at the Leatherman Terminal. Their schools also received $500 each for education-related activities. The SPA also has held crane-naming contests for ship-to-shore structures at its Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.
"Students always come up with creative names for our cranes, and we hope that it sparks a lifelong connection to the maritime industry for them," said Barbara Melvin, the SPA's chief operations officer.
A dozen pitches
South Carolina businesses account about 1.2 percent of the more than 1,000 entrepreneurs with shelf-ready America-made products that were picked to pitch at Walmart's 8th annual Open Call to see if they can get their goods on the shelves of the world's largest retailer.
In all, about 4,300 companies applied for a spot.
Merchants from the Arkansas-based company will review the proposals that made the cut, including a dozen from the Palmetto State, on June 30. Representatives of the small and mid-size businesses will have 30 minutes of virtual one-on-one sessions.
The company hasn't announced the identities of the candidates, but their names and products should be available soon.
The finalists represent the largest pool yet for the retail juggernaut. They come from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Successful applicants could find their products in a handful of localized stores to supplying hundreds of Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations as well as the retailer's online marketplace.
The Open Call effort is part of Walmart's new commitment announced in March to spend an additional $350 billion on items made, grown or assembled in the U.S. A similar effort was announced several years ago to support domestically produced merchandise.