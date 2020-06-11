BMW to keep 5 millionth SC-made vehicle close to home

The 5 millionth BMW built at the automaker's Upstate manufacturing campus won't have to go far to find a new home.
Due to its historic significance, BMW said, it's going to remain at the Spartanburg County factory and become part of the automaker's historic car collection.
The vehicle — a BMW X5-M Competition sport-utility decked out in the automaker's Toronto Red Metallic paint scheme — rolled off the assembly line on June 4. That's less than three years after the plant's 4 millionth car was built. That car, an X3, went to a dealership in Austria.
As the BMW plant has expanded, its ability to produce cars has quickened. It took the automaker a dozen years to mark its 1 millionth vehicle — a Z4 roadster.
"You cannot be successful in business if you do not have great products and great people," Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing, said in a statement. "This BMW X5-M Competition is a symbol of the success of our products and the commitment and dedication of our associates and supplier network."
The Upstate plant, BMW's largest, is the only place in the world where X5 vehicles are made. The site also builds X3, X4, X6 and X7 models, with about 70 percent of the production exported through the Port of Charleston.
More than half of the vehicles BMW sells in the U.S. are made in Spartanburg County and Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO of BMW North America, said the company "has long considered the United States to be our second home."
The Upstate factory celebrated is 25th anniversary last year, when it built a record 411,620 vehicles. It also led the nation in automotive exports by value for the sixth consecutive year, sending $9.6 billion worth of cars to foreign markets.
The X5 is the most popular U.S.-made vehicle sold in China, the Spartanburg County plant's top export market. Although Chinese sales slumped during the COVID-19 outbreak, they have rebounded in recent months. China reported a 14.7 percent increase in auto sales in May compared to a year ago.
BMW has invested more than $10.6 billion into its 7 million-square-foot site in South Carolina, which employs more than 11,000 people and helps to support a statewide automotive industry that accounts for $27 billion a year in economic impact.