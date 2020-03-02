BMW's SC plant remains nation's top car exporter, sending $9.6B in SUVs to foreign markets

Upstate automaker BMW remained the nation's top vehicle exporter in 2019, retaining a title its held for six years by sending $9.6 billion worth of X-model SUVs to foreign countries.

Most of the 246,014 vehicles BMW exported from its Spartanburg County campus in 2019 were moved through the Port of Charleston.

"In addition to being the largest U.S. automotive exporter by value, our plant continues to be the largest facility in BMW’s global production network," Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing, said in a statement. "These achievements are significant and clearly reinforce BMW’s ongoing commitment in the United States."

Last year's export total was about 5 percent and more than $1 billion better than the 2018 figure, when retaliatory tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles hurt sales of luxury cars in China.

BMW exports roughly 70 percent of the vehicles it makes in the Upstate, using the State Ports Authority's inland port in Greer to move the cars by rail to the port's Columbus Street Terminal in downtown Charleston. From there, cars are shipped to more than 125 countries worldwide.

The port's partnership with BMW has extended since the first car rolled off the assembly line a quarter-century ago, said authority President and CEO Jim Newsome, who added "the automotive manufacturing sector is a vital part of our state's economy."

Bobby Hitt, the state's Commerce Secretary, said BMW transformed South Carolina from a state reliant on tourism, tobacco and textiles into one of the country's top advanced manufacturing locations. Companies like Boeing, Volvo and Mercedes-Benz Vans followed BMW to the Palmetto State, which touts an automotive industry generating $27 billion a year.

BMW's Upstate plant also set a production record in 2019, building 411,620 vehicles during the year even as it launched several new cars. Last year's production was 15.4 percent better than in 2018 and the automaker expects to build its 5 millionth vehicle there later this year.

X-model vehicles made in Spartanburg County accounted for nearly one-fourth of South Carolina’s record $41.5 billion in exports last year. Finished vehicles were the state’s top export commodity in 2019, followed by airplanes built at Boeing’s North Charleston campus.

BMW has invested more than $10.6 billion in its Upstate factory, which has a production capacity of 450,000 vehicles and employs more than 11,000 workers.

The plant now produces five BMW X models, four Motorsport X models and two plug-in hybrid X models.