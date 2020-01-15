German's BMW built a record 411,620 vehicles at its South Carolina campus last year as the luxury brand overcame global trade concerns to eclipse a previous mark set in 2016.
BMW makes four of the 10 best-selling cars imported to China, including the top-selling X5 sport-utility vehicle, and President Donald Trump's trade war with that country had the Spartanburg County automaker heading into 2019 with serious concerns over U.S. production and profits.
The company responded by shifting some production of its entry-level X3 SUV to China and exporting more partially-made vehicles to finishing plants in southeast Asia to avoid tariffs. And as the year progressed, the trade climate thawed, putting the Upstate plant back on sound footing.
"The past three years have been among the most challenging in the history of Plant Spartanburg," said Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing.
Last year's record production figure edges the 411,171 vehicles built at the sprawling Upstate campus in 2016. This is the third time the plant has topped 400,000 vehicles in a year, also accomplishing the feat in 2015. The site also maintains its title as the largest BMW producer in the automaker's network.
BMW has built more than 4.8 million cars and invested more than $10.6 billion at the Spartanburg County campus since its opening in 1994. The site, which employs 11,000 people, produces more than 1,500 vehicles a day and has an annual capacity of 450,000 vehicles.
BMW also is one of the Port of Charleston's top customers, exporting about 70 percent of the cars made in the Upstate to more than 125 markets worldwide.
The record 2019 production likely will help BMW retain its title as the biggest U.S. automotive exporter. BMW exported $8.4 billion worth of cars built in the Upstate in 2018 for its fifth consecutive year atop the list. Last year's export values have not been released.