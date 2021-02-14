BMW’s SC plant nation’s top car exporter, sending $8.9B of vehicles to foreign markets

Automaker BMW's Upstate plant remained the nation's top vehicle exporter in 2020 despite a coronavirus pandemic that temporarily shut down the factory and hurt sales globally.

The Spartanburg County campus exported 218,820 sport-utility vehicles and coupes worth more than $8.9 billion last year. Most of those vehicles — 189,000, or 86 percent — were exported through the Port of Charleston. The rest were sent through ports in Georgia and Florida.

China was the top foreign market for Palmetto State-built BMWs, accounting for 23.3 percent of exports, followed by Germany at 12.9 percent, South Korea at 7.8 percent, Canada at 6 percent and Russia at 5.3 percent.

It was the seventh consecutive year that BMW led the nation in vehicle exports by dollar value.

"Claiming the top spot once again for U.S. automotive exports is a direct result of the commitment and dedication of the Plant Spartanburg team during the challenging 2020 production year," Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing, said in a statement.

BMW claimed the title despite a five-week shutdown last spring due to the coronavirus. The factory reopened on May 4 with one shift as BMW implemented new health procedures and slowly ramped up to full production. During the last half of 2020, the Upstate plant produced 218,000 vehicles — a record for six months of production.

All told, the Spartanburg County site built 361,365 vehicles last year. That's down 12.2 percent from the record production of 411,620 cars in 2019, when BMW exported $9.6 billion worth of vehicles.

"When BMW announced more than 28 years ago the decision to locate the company's first North American manufacturing operations in South Carolina, it was a true game changer for the Palmetto State," said Bobby Hitt, the state's Commerce Secretary. "The fact that our state remains the leader in the export sales of completed passenger vehicles, particularly during a challenging year, is a reflection of the incredible commitment and partnership between BMW and South Carolina."

BMWs made in Spartanburg County accounted for more than 29 percent of South Carolina's $30.3 billion worth of goods exported in 2020. Finished vehicles were the state’s top export commodity last year at nearly $12 billion — a number that also includes S60 sedans sent to global markets by the Volvo Cars campus near Ridgeville.

BMW's Upstate plant produces about 1,500 vehicles per day and exports more than two-thirds of its cars to 125 countries. The factory — which employs more than 11,000 people — builds five X-model SUVs, four Motorsport X models and two plug-in hybrids.