BMW profits drop on higher costs, spending for new tech

FRANKFURT, Germany — Luxury automaker BMW said Thursday that its net profit fell 29 percent to about $1.63 billion in the second quarter from a year ago, as earnings were reduced by higher spending on revamping factories and on new technologies such as battery-only cars and smartphone-based services.
The company — one of South Carolina's largest private employers and one of the top exporters at the Port of Charleston — spent $1.5 billion on research and development in the quarter, and invested $1.3 billion in new plants to modernize production and prepare for new models. It also saw higher production costs from an increasing proportion of electric vehicles and higher raw materials prices. The company said it was able to increase its share in the key China market despite a shrinking overall market there.
The company and the automotive industry as a whole are facing a double challenge: make money selling conventional cars while sinking billions into new technologies such as battery-powered and autonomous cars, and new services that don't necessarily involve car ownership such as car-sharing and ride-hailing apps.
The industry is also facing headwinds from the U.S.-China trade conflict and from slower auto sales in China, the world's biggest auto market. Tougher European Union limits on emissions of carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas blamed for global warming, are forcing carmakers to develop electric cars even though battery-only vehicles are only a small fraction of current industry sales due to higher prices and concerns about battery range. China is also pushing carmakers to include more electric and hybrid vehicles.
BMW, which is based in Munich, said that sales numbers and revenue increased in the April-June period despite declining global markets and that it was sticking with its profit forecast for the year. Sales rose 1.5% to 647,500 vehicles, helped by its BMW Brilliance joint venture in China. Revenues rose 2.9% to $28.37 billion.
BMW's operating profit margin on vehicles was 6.5 percent for the quarter, down from 8.6 percent a year ago but leaving the company on target to achieve its forecast of 4.5 percent to 6.5 percent for the full year, a figure that was lowered by inclusion of a provision for European Union anti-trust proceedings in the first quarter.
Profitability remains below BMW's long-term strategic aim for 8 percent to 10 percent. Chief financial officer Nicolas Peter declined during a conference call to give a forecast for when the company might return to that level.
BMW CEO Harald Krueger said that the company was "on course to meet our targets for the full year." He said the company was consistently leveraging "new technologies to successfully master the enormous challenges facing our industry during this phase of transformation." Krueger is leaving his post on Aug. 16 and will be succeeded by production chief Oliver Zipse.
BMW employs about 10,000 workers at its 25-year-old carmaking plant in Spartanburg County. The Greer factory is the largest autombile exporter in the nation based on the value of the vehicles its sends overseas.