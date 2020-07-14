BlueCross invests $12 million in SC diabetes prevention, aims to tackle state's chronic problem

South Carolina’s largest health insurance provider is preparing to invest millions into stopping diabetes in the state, where roughly half of the adult population struggles with irregular blood glucose levels.

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina says it sent $11.6 million in grants through its foundation to Prisma Health, the Medical University of South Carolina, the Alliance for a Healthier Generation and the nonprofit FoodShareSC.

The funds are just the first in what the insurer promises will be a multi-year commitment to moving the needle on one of South Carolina's hardest-to-solve chronic diseases.

South Carolina places 42nd overall in America's Health Rankings, in no small part because 13 percent of the population has diabetes. The disease, which affects the body's production of insulin, disproportionately affects people of color. The majority of diabetes cases are in the type 2 category, the risk factors for which include obesity and poor diet.

The Diabetes Free SC program will have three facets: improving pregnancy outcomes for women with the disease, reducing the risk of diabetes in children and prevention in all adults.

The program is setting lofty goals. Its initiative hopes to cut down on hospital admissions because of pregnancy complications across the state by 50 percent, and reduce the risk factors for diabetes by 10 percent in all of the state's fifth graders.

Noreen O'Donnell, the program's director, said the health insurer and its foundation often undertake philanthropic efforts, but she believes the Diabetes Free SC Initiative will be its most impactful yet.

"Something of this scale and this visibility hasn't been attempted before," she said.

Dr. Timothy Lyons, executive medical director on the program, said it is not the first time efforts have been undertaken to tackle diabetes in South Carolina, but often those working toward the common goal are unaware of each other's work. Formerly the chief of endocrinology at MUSC, Lyons said the BlueCross BlueShield initiative will align groups' work and provide a new source of funding.

"The goals really are to do something which has statewide impact. Not impact on one town, or one community or one county. We are going to change things throughout the whole state," he said. "It was the health insurer that expressed the vision and had the imagination to do something."

Further grants will be awarded through the insurance company's foundation through a merit-based process, Lyons said.

It pays for health insurance companies to have healthier customers. According to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes patients incur 2.3 times the medical expenses as those who don't have the disease. The association estimates the cost of diabetes care in South Carolina at $5.9 billion in 2017.

In addition to the significant portion of the state diagnosed with diabetes, Lyons said between 1.6 million and 1.8 million South Carolina adults have abnormal blood sugar levels, meaning they could be at risk for developing the condition.