Blackbaud Inc. processed $62.6 million on Tuesday's global day of giving, up nearly $2 million from last year and setting a new record, the Daniel Island company announced Wednesday.
Blackbaud, one of only a handful of publicly traded technology companies in South Carolina, sells software that helps to generate financial gifts to charitable organizations. It also is a founder of Giving Tuesday, which was started in 2012, and the company's technology processes many of the donations.
The numbers show average gift amounts were up — to $147 from $134 last year — and more "social good organizations" received donations this year, Blackbaud said. Overall, online donations have increased by 518 percent since Giving Tuesday's inception.
Steve MacLaughlin, vice president of data and analytics, said in a statement that the company was "delighted to see the level of generosity exhibited yesterday,"
While the dollar amount of donations has continued to increase, the growth rate of Giving Tuesday activity slowed this year, according to a report from Baird Equity Research analyst Rob Oliver, who tracks Blackbaud's stock.
Since 2012, donations increased by 90 percent after the first year. Growth since then has steadily declined annually to a crawl this year, with just 3 percent growth.
Oliver also estimated the processing fees Blackbaud earned during Giving Tuesday amounted to less than 1 percent of its annual revenue, "by no means a 'make or break' day."
Still, the holiday season remains important for the company: about 20 percent of giving during the calendar year happens during December.
Separately, Facebook said it also processed a record amount of donations. More than $125 million was raised, the largest ever sum on a single day for the social media giant. Its total on Giving Tuesday last year was $45 million.
The gains come following concerns that donations would suffer this year because of changes in federal tax law adopted in late 2017.