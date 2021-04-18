In April I had an experience with two subjects I've written about in this column — a personal finance problem and a solution — and I'm going to share the details as a sort of case study.

The first issue involves problems with the U.S. Postal Service that can cause bills to show up late, or not at all, putting consumers at risk of missing payments and getting socked with late fees and interest charges.

I wrote about that in August, and perhaps should have followed my own advice more closely. For reasons as-yet unexplained, at least five of my credit card statements and a check I was expecting failed to arrive in my mailbox, and in one case I overlooked a credit card bill as a result.

What happened next might be familiar to anyone who has entirely missed a credit card payment by mistake. I got a text message from Citibank, weeks after the missed payment, so I quickly called to see what was going on, and I checked my account online.

Both my call and my online account were automatically routed to their debt collection department — ouch — with no access to my account or opportunity to ask why my bill never arrived. I'll say, it's a cold slap in the face to be treated like a deadbeat for overlooking one payment, but that's standard practice now for many financial companies.

Meanwhile, a $29 late fee and $10.75 in interest charges had been tacked on to my balance. Of course, I immediately paid the bill in full.

Here's where the second issue comes in.

As I've written before, if you typically pay credit card bills on time, credit card issuers are usually willing to waive late fees and interest charges at least once, if you just call the toll-free number on the back of the card and ask.

So, as soon as my payment was processed I called. To my surprise, I didn't even have to talk to a person and explain the situation. When the automated voice prompt asked what I was calling about and I said "late fee" the artificial voice responded by telling me that both the late fee and the interest charge would be waived.

I call that "dialing for dollars" — the name of the old television show referenced by Janis Joplin in "Mercedes Benz" — and in that case dialing up was worth $39.75.

The mystery of my missing mail remains unresolved, but there's nothing mysterious about what can happen when bills go unpaid.

So, now I'm taking the time to check my statements online or by phone, to make sure I don't miss another. It's an aggravation, of course, and not every problem can be solved by going online (such as a check that was mailed to me but never arrived).

To minimize time-consuming financial problems that can result from missing or delayed mail, consumers can shift to receiving and paying bills online. That's not foolproof, of course, and it's frustrating for people who like to keep paper records or are uncomfortable doing things online.

I shifted long ago to paying bills electronically, from my bank account — it's convenient and saves a little money on stamps. Now, heavy sigh, I'm deciding whether to take the next step and get my bills delivered electronically as well.