Bills are coming ashore for a ship seized off Charleston

The ship has sailed.

But the bills it racked up are bobbing in its wake.

A stack of unpaid invoices is the latest legal twist involving a freighter that spent more than four months anchored in Charleston Harbor with 21 weary and homesick mariners on board.

Nearly 90 days have passed since the M/V Evolution was sold to pay wages the crew accumulated before and during its lengthy detainment off the Battery.

Now, a British maritime insurer that provided coverage for the vessel is queuing up for its cut of the sale proceeds.

The London Club, a.k.a. the London Steam-Ship Owners Mutual Insurance Association, filed papers in federal court last week stating that it picked up the check to pluck the stranded seamen from the ship and send them home.

It's asking to be paid back in full, setting up potential legal brawl over a dwindling pot of money.

The London Club said it incurred repatriation expenses of nearly $214,000, including airline tickets, hotel rooms, meals, security details and immigration fees. It's also seeking the roughly $81,000 it shelled out to keep the ship current on its insurance policies.

The tab started running Jan. 31, shortly after the Evolution arrived at the Port of Charleston. The U.S. Marshals Service "arrested" the Greek-owned ship as part of a lawsuit filed by a different group of insurers.

In that case, the carriers demanded that the Liberia-flagged vessel be seized and sold to pay for a shipment of Indonesia-bound iron ruined by saltwater during a previous sailing. They sought $1.45 million.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

A Charleston judge ordered the sale in April, and a Turkish shipping line bought the 25-year-old freighter at a May 18 online auction for $1.34 million.

About $372,000 went straight to the crew, who were paid in full. The auctioneer pocketed another $32,000, leaving about $936,000 in the till.

The latest claim, if approved, would slash the balance by almost a third, to about $641,000.

The London Club is the first out of the chute. It said it was obligated under the international Maritime Labor Convention of 2006 to pay for the return of the marooned mariners.

In a court filing, it's asking to intervene in the damaged-cargo lawsuit to claim and recoup its money before the auction proceeds are disbursed.

"It'll be interesting to see what happens to the rest of the funds," said Charleston maritime lawyer Sam Hines, who helped the seafarers get paid and is still involved in the case.

The repatriation of the crewmen was tricky. They were from the Philippines and Mideast and didn't have the proper paperwork to leave the Evolution. A hard-fought waiver from immigration officials came though in mid-June, allowing the sailors to step foot on solid ground for the first time in months.

The crew stayed at a North Charleston hotel under escort as they waited on their flights. The last group left on June 20.

"They're all safely home," Hines said Thursday.

Around the same time, the Evolution pulled up anchor and sailed toward Africa under new ownership with a fresh crew at the helm. Last week, online vessel trackers showed it was somewhere in the Black Sea.