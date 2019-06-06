COLUMBIA — Even with private redevelopment looming nearby, South Carolina taxpayers will pick up the almost $400,000 tab for roof repairs to the Babcock Building, a historic structure damaged by fire in December.
Much of the 181-acre S.C. Department of Mental Health site near downtown has been turned over for redevelopment as part of a 20-year project to create the BullStreet District, a mix of the new and old buildings for work, living and recreation.
But a Virginia company is still seeking final government approvals to renovate the huge Babcock Building into about 200 apartments.
Hughes Development, the Greenville firm overseeing the district's revitalization, has been taking possession of the property acre by acre, making annual payments to the state.
To date, the BullStreet District project has moved 143 of the area's 181 acres out of state ownership, according to company President Robert Hughes. That includes the city-owned minor-league ballpark, Segra Park, that is home to the Columbia Fireflies.
The state agency has received $16.5 million of the $18.5 million total purchase price of the property, Hughes said. The agency must receive full payment for all 181 acres by Sept. 30, 2021, under the development deal.
The arrangement gives the developer eight years total to take the property off the state's hands.
The deal was structured so that the developer has time to build new infrastructure and craft a revitalized, walkable city district, Hughes said. If the project had been given a much shorter timeline, the pressure to complete it would have produced retail and office real estate more quickly than Columbia needed, Hughes said.
"It takes a long time to add that amount of space in an economical manner and so it can be absorbed," he said.
Among the less than 40 acres that still belong to the agency, the Babcock Center is centerpiece of the old Mental Health campus. The building, which dates to the Civil War era, has been boarded up and unused for decades.
Its roof caught fire Dec. 13, filling blocks of downtown Columbia with smoke. Concerned about the building's stability, firefighters used ladder trucks to extinguish the blaze rather than deploy crews inside.
A State Law Enforcement Division investigation was unable to determine a cause for the fire, spokesman Thom Berry said. That can happen when a fire is sizable enough to destroy evidence of its origin, he said.
Because the mental health agency still retains ownership of the property, it had to pay for debris cleaning and the placement of a roof structure to shield the building from the elements, Debbie Calcote, deputy director for administrative services, said.
To cover the projected cost of about $390,000, the agency has received compensation from the state's Insurance Reserve Fund, plus $65,000 in added funds set aside for future work.
Mental Health's only regular spending on the building is to add a chain-link fence and boarded-up entrances meant to discourage trespassing, Calcote said.
A company from Richmond, Va., Clachan Properties, has been working to receive the necessary clearances to begin redeveloping the Babcock building, the largest and oldest structure on the campus. The company did not respond to requests for comment on how the fire has affected its plans.