Bill shielding SC employers from COVID-19 suits heads to governor's desk

COLUMBIA — South Carolina businesses can expect to have broad protection on lawsuits stemming from decisions made during the coronavirus pandemic after the House gave a bill key approval on April 22.

After the bill receives a final perfunctory vote in the House, it will head to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk. McMaster recently urged lawmakers to make sure the liability protection measure passed before the end of this year's legislative session.

The bill would promise “a safe harbor from liability” for employers who follow guidance published by state health agencies. That safety would extend back to the declaration of a state of emergency, on March 13, 2020, and last until 180 days after the state of emergency is lifted in the future.

In effect, it would make it much more difficult for an employee or guest of a company to sue over a coronavirus infection.

The bill's fate in the House had been unclear. But it moved out of the Judiciary Committee and received quick approval this week on an 89-18 vote.

On April 19, McMaster sent a letter to committee members arguing that passage of the bill had to be a high priority.

"South Carolina business owners — including those in the hospitality, tourism, manufacturing and health care sectors — should not be placed at future risk for following the recommended safety protocols which allowed them to operate and employ people during the pandemic," McMaster said in his letter.

Supporters of the bill said that companies that were complying with the recommendations of experts during the pandemic deserved such protections. Early in the pandemic that advice kept changing, so companies that made a good-faith effort to keep workers and customers safe should be assured that they won't face a surge of lawsuits, said Bob Morgan, CEO of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce.

"Companies now have certainty," Morgan said.

About 260 employers and business groups took actions to show their support of the measure, Morgan said.

Most manufacturers kept work going through the pandemic, adding COVID-19 safety measure to their usual workplace protections, said Sara Hazzard, CEO of the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance, which backed the measure.

Those companies helped the state's economy make it through the pandemic and should not face undue legal liability for having kept employees working during the crisis, she said.

During brief House debate on the measure, one member complained that such measures have left the insurance industry as the only part of the economy evading damage from the pandemic.

Insurance companies are getting special protection from any costs yet are charging millions in premiums to South Carolina companies during the pandemic, said Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg.

Morgan sees the bill as a bonus for economic development, the field in which he worked before coming to the S.C. Chamber. Many other Southeastern states, including neighbors Georgia and North Carolina, have passed such measures.

Taking action during the pandemic to protect companies highlights the state's pro-business climate to companies that are looking to expand in the Southeast, he said.