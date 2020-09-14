Bigger ship on the horizon for the Port of Charleston

In a maritime industry where bigger always seems to be better, the latest biggest megaship to call on East Coast ports will soon ply its way through Charleston Harbor.
The CMA CGM Brazil cargo vessel is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Charleston on Sunday at a time to be determined. Capable of carrying as many as 15,072 shipping containers measured in 20-foot increments, the Brazil will eclipse the port's previous two largest visitors — the COSCO Development and CMA CGM Theodore Roosevelt.
The 1,200-foot-long Brazil — equal to a pair of Washington Monuments lying end to end — will spend the night at Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant before steaming back to China on Sept. 21.
Charleston is the last call on the Brazil's East Coast itinerary because the deep harbor allows the oversized vessel to be packed full before heading out to sea. Other North American stops on this tour include ports in Nova Scotia, New York, Virginia and Savannah.
The Brazil is part of the Columbus Loop route that starts and ends in Shenzhen, China.
Ship spotters can track the Brazil's voyage to Charleston on the MarineTracker.com website or the State Ports Authority's social media pages on Facebook or Twitter.
The Brazil's status as Charleston's biggest container ship is expected to be short-lived. Jim Newsome, the SPA chief executive, said he expects a vessel carrying up to 19,000 containers will visit after the Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston opens next year.
Time change
Visitors and locals planning to board the USS Yorktown for tours this fall will need to be briefed about a curtailed operating schedule for the floating display of military might.
The Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will open one hour later during the week, 10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m., starting most likely by the end of the month. And the last ticket of the day will be sold at 4 p.m. so the waterfront attraction can close by 5 p.m., an hour and a half earlier than now.
On weekends, the Mount Pleasant museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Patriots Point doesn't expect to lose much in the way of ticket revenue since no more than a handful of tickets are typically sold in the first and last hours on any given day, executive director Larry Murray said Friday. The museum's board voted unanimously to approve the new hours.
The new operating schedule also provides more flexibility for special events in the evenings, potentially bringing in more revenue, spokesman Chris Hauff noted.
During the slower season, from September through February, visitation drops by 50 percent, and that was true before the coronavirus pandemic. Attendance during what would usually be the busy summer period has been muted because of COVID-19. While preparing a budget proposal for the current fiscal year, which started July 1, Murray estimated revenue would be about half of what it was pre-pandemic.
Road work ahead
"BUILD" it and it will come — with the latter it being a $21.6 million federal grant.
The State Ports Authority said last week it is being awarded the funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation for road work related to a Walmart distribution center to be developed off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville.
The grant will help pay for construction of a two-mile-long industrial access road at the SPA’s Ridgeville Commerce Park in Dorchester County as well as a truck chassis yard and storage area for empty containers that will take up about 20 acres. The money will also be used to help widen about three-fourths of a mile of S.C. Highway 27 to improve access to the property from the I-26.
The grant is part of DOT’s Better Utilizing Improvements to Leverage Development program, or BUILD.
Walmart announced in July that it will build a $220 million 3 million-square-foot distribution center to take imported retail goods from the port and send them to stores throughout the region. Groundbreaking will take place in March and the facility will be in operation by April 2022. At buildout, it will employ 1,000 full-time workers and boost the port’s cargo volume by 70,000 containers a year.
Plans filed with the Army Corps of Engineers show 5.5 million square feet of space in a dozen warehouses planned for the 950-acre commerce center.
Extended expo
A big networking event for East Cooper employers isn't just going virtual this year — it's going long, too.
The 10th annual Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Expo, held in conjunction with the town, will run for 10 days instead of one.
It won't be a bunch of coronavirus-induced Zoom calls, organizers stressed. In partnership with On Purpose Adventures, the Sept. 21-30 virtual trade show will be accessible by any smart device, allowing participants to engage with vendors and participate in various online activities.
Organizers considered canceling or postponing this year's event but decided to pivot to an online experience instead, according to Michael Cochran, a chamber board member and chairman of the expo committee.
The move will save vendors the expense of staffing, set up and hundreds of giveaway items. Instead, it will allow for one grand item to be put up for a drawing.