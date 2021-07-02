Big tract near Goose Creek sells for $4M to Fla. firm

GOOSE CREEK – A 512-acre tract near Goose Creek that real estate developers have been eyeing for years changed hands this week in a $4 million sale.
Rye-Build LLC of Tallahassee, Fla., purchased the property along S.C. Highway 52 in unincorporated Berkeley County on June 30, public property records show. The seller was Mt. Holly Properties LLC.
The site is across Highway 52 from the entrance to the Century Aluminum plant.
The tract, which is not far from Goose Creek city limits, has been eyed as prime residential development site for several years, elected officials said. Until this week's sale, the land had been under the same family ownership for decades.
“People, developers have been interested in that property for residential use since before I became mayor,” said Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib, who was elected in 2018. “I don’t know what the company or group that bought it now will do with the property. Maybe they bought it to put it into a preservation. I have no idea. I’m not familiar with Rye-Build. I’m pretty sure they are a group that one of the national builder’s use to obtain property, that’s just how they operate.”
Rye-Build could not be reached for comment about its plans for the land. The property isn't zoned for residential use.
Habib said if the property becomes a housing development, he’d like for it to become a part of the city.
“We recognize the need for housing inventory in the tri-county area and in the city of Goose Creek,” he said. “If a large housing development is going to be built right on our border, then I think we’d prefer that it come into our municipality.”
The Highway 52 corridor between Goose Creek and Moncks Corner has become a popular destination for homebuilders over the past few years.
The Rye-Build site is adjacent to Mungo Homes’ Medway Landing, a 96-home neighborhood. Foxbank Plantation, which already has more than 1,500 homes, will add another 1,200 units in the coming months.
Also, Cypress Preserve and Oakley Pointe will add 1,100 homes in the coming year, while the Matthews-Strawberry development, just south of the newly planned Publix on Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road, will begin development on 367 homes on its 75-acre tract next year.
“What we encourage developers to do when they want to build houses is to build communities,” Habib said. “We want them to build houses and commercial properties that will serve the people in and around those communities.”
The Rye-Build property has changed hands several times over the years.
P.O. Meade, a local forester, owned the property until the late 1940s. A Georgia physician who died in 2009 acquired the land in the 1960s and eventually transferred it to Mt. Holly Properties in 2005.