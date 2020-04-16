Big ships are about to get bigger at Port of Charleston

The Port of Charleston expects to mark a big-ship milestone in June when a container vessel capable of carrying more than 15,000 cargo boxes pulls into the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.
The CMA CGM Panama, part of the Ocean Alliance shipping network, is scheduled to arrive in late June as part of an upgrade to the Columbus Loop route that travels between the U.S. and Southeast Asia.
With a capacity to ferry up to 15,072 containers measured in 20-foot increments, the Panama is slightly larger than the current biggest ship that visits Charleston — the 14,414-container Thomas Jefferson.
Breaking the 15,000-container barrier is another step toward the State Ports Authority's goal of hosting ships carrying 18,000 boxes as the new Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston, which opens in March.
"This is an exciting time in the operations of the port," said Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO.
The Panama's scheduled visit comes at a difficult time for global shipping, with COVID-19 shutting down factories in China and then much of the U.S. economy as it spread. Newsome said there's a risk the June visit could get canceled because of slowing shipments, "but this service is not so much impacted by that."
The Columbus Loop is a weekly service that connects the Yantian District of China with both the U.S. East and West coasts, via the Suez Canal in Egypt. The service also stops in New York, Norfolk and Savannah on its East Coast sweep. The Columbus Loop has been progressively upsized over the past two years, from ships carrying 8,500 containers to the current 14,000-plus vessels.
The Malta-flagged Panama is roughly 10 feet wider than the Roosevelt class of ships and has 1,000 plugs for refrigerated cargo. It is outfitted with exhaust scrubbers to meet international pollution standards.
Charleston's port hosted its first so-called big ship, those in the new-Panamax class, nearly three years ago when the 13,000-container COSCO Development called on Wando Welch Terminal. The new-Panamax class is named for the expanded Panama Canal, which opened in June 2016 and can handle larger vessels sailing through its waterway.
The Development's place in the port's record books was short-lived. It was eclipsed a few months later by the Roosevelt.
The SPA is spending roughly $2 billion on improvements to accommodate the bigger and heavier ships, fortifying its wharf at Wando Welch and building a new container terminal in North Charleston. The state and federal governments are also deepening Charleston Harbor to 52 feet so the large ships can call on the port around the clock, regardless of tide levels. The harbor deepening is expected to finish next year.
Among the improvements is widening the turning basin at Wando Welch Terminal from 1,400 feet to 1,650 feet — necessary to help the big ships navigate to the wharf. That work is expected to be completed in July.