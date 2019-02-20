Big Lots is about to make a big move in Summerville.
The discount retailer based in Columbus, Ohio, is renovating a former Bi-Lo supermarket store at 10150 Dorchester Road for a relocation of an existing store at 10055 Dorchester Road next to no-frills grocer Aldi.
The new 36,216-square-foot store is at the corner of Trolley Road next to Dollar General in a strip retail center. The Charleston region's first Lowes Foods supermarket, which opened in 2017, sits in a shopping center adjacent to the site.
The expansion is expected to allow more room for home furnishings in the center of the more spacious site.
Renovation work is set to be completed by mid-March, according to contractor's superintendent Tom McCleer of Simmons Construction of Tennessee, which does work on Big Lots stores across the country.
Big Lots hasn't set an opening date, but McCleer said the retailer is expected to start outfitting the space with its own equipment once the contractor pulls out. He believes the store should be ready to open sometime in the spring.
Employees at the store across the street weren't sure of the move-in date, but believe it could be April.
The current 28,100-square-foot Big Lots site is owned by P.R. Properties of Summerville LLC. A new tenant has not been announced.
New generation
A third-generation descendant of the owner of a former longtime shop in downtown Charleston is opening her own business in West Ashley.
Lauren Ellison Fox, the granddaughter of the owner of the former Ellison Shoes on King Street and later Bob Ellis Shoes that was sold in 1959 and closed in 2016, is launching Ellifox, a children's clothing store at 1662 Savannah Highway, Suite 200.
Fox, a criminal defense and personal injury lawyer, has worked in corporate retail for companies such as Montblanc, BCBG Max Azria and Juicy Couture.
It's open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will add 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday in March.
On the way
A new shopping center coming to West Ashley recently lined up two new tenants.
Sunshine Spirits leased 1,252 square feet and Pink Polish Nail Salon leased 1,900 square feet in West Ashley Circle Shopping Center at 3863 West Ashley Circle, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young. Harris Teeter supermarket will anchor the shopping center, owned by an affiliate of Rivers Enterprises of Charleston. The grocer has not announced an opening date.
Last days
The financially troubled Payless ShoeSource chain will honor gift cards and store credit until March 11 as the company liquidates all North American operations.
The Kansas-based company, which filed for bankruptcy protection this week, will allow returns and exchanges of non-final sale items through the end of this month for goods bought before Feb. 17.
Payless said Wednesday that it received court approval to close about 2,500 stores in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, as well as its e-commerce business. It also received authorization to pay employee wages and benefits, as well as claims from critical vendors.
Retail operations outside of North America, including company-owned stores in Latin America, are separate entities and are not included in the bankruptcy filing.
Payless operates three stores in the Charleston area — in Summerville and off Rivers Avenue and at Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.
Opening day
The new 106,000-square-foot Home Depot officially opens at 6 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 17 at Six Mile Road in Mount Pleasant. The store will host a soft opening at 6 p.m. Wednesday (today), followed by a brief board-cutting ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
Flowertown sprouts
Two new Summerville businesses celebrated their openings recently with ribbon cuttings. They are Winchester Spa and Salon at 105 S. Cedar St. and Miss Maddies pet products and other items at 804 N. Cedar St.
McMakeover
Mickey D is getting a makeover in St. George.
The fast-food McDonald's restaurant at 6005 W. Jim Bilton Blvd. will be torn down and rebuilt, according to a site plan and stormwater permit application filed with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Getting fit
A new hot yoga studio is expanding into the Lowcountry with two locations in Mount Pleasant.
Powerflow Yoga will open by mid-March in a 2,700-square-foot space at 1110 Park West Blvd., Suite 4, and in a 3,600-square-foot site at 1973 Riviera Drive, Suite 2, in Seaside Farms Shopping Center.
Powerflow Yoga originated in New Jersey, where 10 studios are located, according to owner Vedrana Gjivoje. The hot yoga experience combines features of a wide array of vinyasa, flow-based yoga practices. The studios will include changing rooms, showers and infrared heating with temperatures of 85 to 99 degrees. Each location will have a mix of four to six classes.
In West Ashley, two new workout studios have opened.
Curves occupies 1,173 square feet on the Dillard's wing at Citadel Mall while Charleston Muay Thai & Boxing recently opened a 3,000-square-foot martial arts facility at 1856 Belgrade Ave. in West Ashley. Jeff Grady is the owner of the martial arts site.
Pet project
Pet owners have a new place in Berkeley County to find care for their four-legged friends.
Foxbank Veterinary Hospital recently celebrated its opening at 113 Foxbank Plantation Road, Suite A, in Moncks Corner.
What's cooking?
A Charleston-based commercial real estate agent had a hand in a new restaurant coming to Newberry.
Will Sherrod of commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates represented TLC Enterprises, which does business as Firehouse Subs, for its first location in the city between Columbia and Greenville. It will open in front of Newberry Plaza along with Starbucks Coffee on Wilson Road this fall.
Giving back
Charlotte-based Belk department store chain is donating $1 million to the national nonprofit Family Promise to establish an outpost in Charleston and nine other locations across the South to help fight homelessness.
The effort is part of the retailer's community outreach program, Belk: Project Hometown, to strengthen communities across its 16-state footprint.
Belk is also helping to establish Family Promise affiliates in two other cities in South Carolina: Laurens and Aiken. Family Promise is now in seven cities in the Palmetto State, including Anderson, Bluffton, Columbia, Florence, Greenville, Rock Hill and Spartanburg.
The retailer is asking customers to donate to the effort at the register through March 2. Belk operates four stores in the Charleston region: in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Summerville and West Ashley.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.