Two of the biggest supermarket chains in the Charleston region plan to shutter all of their area stores by Wednesday night as Hurricane Dorian approaches the South Carolina coast.
Publix said its 10 locations in downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island and Cainhoy closed at noon.
Five others in Goose Creek, Summervillle and North Charlston will remain open until 10 p.m.
The stores are scheduled to resume normal business hours Friday, but that could change depending on the impact of the storm, the Lakeland, Fla-based grocer said.
Harris Teeter also is shutting down because of Dorian. Its East Bay Street and Harborview Road stores in downtown Charleston and on James Island closed at noon.
The rest of the chain's 17 stores in the tri-county area will close at 4 p.m., except for the two Summerville locations, which will stay open until 6 p.m.
Harris Teeter said it has not yet determined when it will reopen in the Charleston region.
Food Lion said it is updating its closing list hourly through 8 p.m. Locally, it has shuttered supermarkets on Folly Road on James Island and Maybank Highway on Johns Island.
Bi-Lo had only closed its Edisto Beach store as of about noon.