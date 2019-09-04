COLUMBIA — The effort by the city's major Saturday downtown farmers market to trademark its name, Soda City, has hit a setback in part because the nickname for Columbia might have become too popular.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has given the company that runs the popular Saturday market an initial refusal to its patent application. One of the cited objections by the office: Soda City now is a common nickname that cannot really be trademarked, like the name of a city itself.

Jeff Stover, a lawyer at Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd in Charleston, compares the issues to a restaurant trying to trademark the name "Charleston Restaurant." That's really a description of a location that has no unique character relating to a particular business, Stover said.

"That would likely be refused because there's nothing distinctive," Stover said.

Another issue raised by the trademark office: there's another potential trademark out there that was filed for earlier.

Soda City FC, a semi-professional soccer team, had filed earlier to trademark its name, creating the potential for a conflict. Its bid also has received preliminary objections from the trademark office.

Soda City Market filed to trademark its name in the area of farmers market and public events, which could be an important distinction from the soccer club if an appeal of the initial refusal goes forward.

Soda City Market representatives did not respond to calls for comment on the trademark refusal. An applicant has six months to reply to an interim rejection or the trademark application is considered abandoned.

The team that runs the market has said that if they do receive their trademark, they don't intend to restrict the many current uses of the name that are out there but only want to have some protection from damaging or confusing uses of the brand that might arise.

The initial refusal could be overturned on appeal, possibly arguing that the focus of the two organizations are so different that there's no confusion in the minds of consumers, which is key issue on a trademark, said Michael Mann, an attorney with Nexsen Pruet in Columbia.

It's not uncommon for an initial trademark application to be refused, Mann said, or for an appeal of that initial finding to prevail and the trademark be granted.

If one business wins a trademark, another company could ask for its help to received another trademark using a similar name. But sometimes, Mann said, when one organization gets a trademark, other requests are refused.

"Maybe Soda City FC gets there and then the door slams shut," he said.

Being rejected in the trademark application would not at all prevent Soda City Market from using its current name and logo, but simply would not give them a full legal right of trademark protection.