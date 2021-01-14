Bi-Lo to shutter last 2 supermarkets in Charleston in April unless buyer comes forward

The Bi-Lo grocery store brand will soon go the way of Blockbuster, Kmart and Circuit City in the Charleston area.

The remaining two supermarkets in the region that have not been sold will soon go dark unless a buyer is found.

The Bi-Lo supermarkets at 860 Folly Road on James Island and 1200 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley will no longer exist in April, according to a company spokesman.

"I can confirm that the strategic options for these stores are still being explored, however, should they not materialize, the stores will close to the public on April 18," said Joe Caldwell of Bi-Lo parent company Southeastern Grocers.

Employees at both stores have already been notified of the pending, possible closures.

The Jacksonville-based company is phasing out the Bi-Lo brand and has already sold or shuttered most its stores in the Lowcountry and across the Palmetto State. Only a handful of supermarkets remain for the grocer that was originally founded in 1961 by Frank Outlaw near Greenville.

Two other stores in the Summerville area still operating under the Bi-Lo banner are slated to become Food Lion supermarkets by the spring.

They include the shops at 975 Bacons Bridge Road and another at 1625 N. Main St. across from the developing Nexton community. An employee at the Bacons Bridge Road store said the changeover will occur in March while a worker at the North Main Street location said the store had not been told when the change will take place.

Southeastern Grocers announced last June it was selling the two stores along with 36 others across the state to rival Food Lion.

In September, the company said it would sell 18 more Bi-Lo stores in South Carolina and four in Georgia, along with a Harveys supermarket in Ridgeland near Hilton Head Island. Winston-Salem-based Alex Lee Inc., parent of Lowes Foods, bought 20 of the stores.

Four of those were in the Charleston area. Two — at 1000 Tanner Ford Blvd. in Hanahan and at 3125 Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley — became Lowes Foods locations, while two others — at 3575 Maybank Highway on Johns Island and 110 S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner — were converted to KJ's IGA.

Southeastern Grocers also operates Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Mas supermarket stores. None of those remains in South Carolina.