Bi-Lo parent selling 23 stores; 4 in Charleston area to become Lowes Foods and KJ's IGA

The parent company of Bi-Lo is selling 23 more stores as it continues to phase out the South Carolina-born brand.

Two stores in the Charleston region, at 1000 Tanner Ford Blvd. in Hanahan and at 3125 Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley, will become Lowes Foods supermarkets.

Two others, at 110 S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner and 3575 Maybank Highway on Johns Island, will be converted to KJ's Market IGA.

North Carolina-based Alex Lee Inc., the parent of Lowes Foods, is buying 20 Bi-Lo stores from Southeastern Grocers.

B&T Foods Inc., an independent chain headquartered in Springfield, Mo., is purchasing the other three. They include a Harveys supermarket in Ridgeland near Hilton Head Island.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Alex Lee said it will convert five of the stores it is buying — two in the Charleston area, two in Columbia and one in Greenville — to Lowes Foods.

The others will switch to its KJ's IGA chain, which the Winston-Salem parent company acquired when it bought Pee Dee-based W. Lee Flowers Co. last year.

A Lowes Food spokesman said the company will completely make over the acquired locations by next summer. New food lines and floral selections will begin appearing by the fall in the locations.

Tim Lowe, president of the roughly 100-store supermarket chain, said the deal will accelerate the expansion of Lowes Foods into Charleston and other markets across the Palmetto State.

The Bi-Lo stores it's buying employ about 2,000 workers. The company said it plans to meet with them before the transition is completed in November to discuss continued job opportunities.

Once the sale is completed, Southeastern Grocers will operate 85 Bi-Lo stores, with 65 of them in South Carolina. The sale will leave four Bi-Lo grocery stores in the Charleston area, with two in the Summerville area and one each on James Island and in West Ashley.

A spokesman for Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers said it will continue to assess options for its remaining Bi-Lo locations, including more sales. The company announced earlier this year that is selling 38 of the stores around the state to rival grocer Food Lion. That deal included two locations in Summerville and one each in Walterboro, St. George and Edisto Beach.

Southeastern Grocers has said it plans to phase out the Bi-Lo banner to focus on its other chains, including Winn-Dixie.

Frank Outlaw founded Bi-Lo in 1961 in Greenville. The supermarket chain was based for years in nearby Mauldin.