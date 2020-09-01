Bi-Lo parent selling 23 stores; 2 in Charleston to become Lowes Foods; 2 will be KJ's IGA

The parent company of Bi-Lo is selling 23 more stores, including four in the Charleston area.

Two stores in the region will be come Lowes Foods supermarkets. They are at 1000 Tanner Ford Blvd. in Hanahan and at 3125 Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley.

Two other stores at 110 S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner and 3575 Maybank Highway on Johns Island will become KJ's Market IGA supermarkets.

North Carolina-based Alex Lee Inc., parent of Lowes Foods, is buying 20 Bi-Lo stores across South Carolina and Georgia while B&T Foods is purchasing two other Bi-Los in the Peach State and a Harveys supermarket near Hilton Head from Southeastern Grocers of Jacksonville, Fla. Terms were not disclosed.

Alex Lee will convert five stores, including the two in the Charleston area, two in Columbia and one in Greenville, to Lowes Foods. It will also transform 15 others, including the two in the Lowcountry, to KJ's IGA stores.

A Lowes Food spokesman said the company will completely makeover its newly acquired stores by next summer.

New food lines and floral selections will begin appearing by this fall in the new Lowes Foods locations.

Company president Tim Lowe said he is excited to have the opportunity to accelerate the brand's expansion into Charleston and other new markets across South Carolina.

"People from Summerville and Mount Pleasant have welcomed Lowes Foods with open arms since we opened our first store in 2017, and we look forward to serving even more Lowes Foods fans with the two new stores this fall."

Alex Lee said in a statement the addition of the new stores will allow it to expand its geographic footprint and enhance operations.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"We are excited to add these new locations to our retail store portfolio," said Brian George, president and CEO of Alex Lee Inc. "We have an opportunity to accelerate our growth in these markets while continuing to provide shoppers with a unique grocery shopping experience in their local communities."

The additional stores will bring more than 2,000 new employees to Alex Lee Inc. and the company plans to meet with current Bi-Lo workers before the transition is completed in November to discuss continued employment opportunities.

B&T Foods is buying two Bi-Lo stores in Georgia in Glennville and Millen as well as a Harveys supermarket in Ridgeland.

The stores will begin transitioning to the new owners in late September.

Southeastern Grocers will continue to assess options for its remaining Bi-Lo stores, including other potential transactions.

"We are confident that the acquirers will continue serving these communities with the same commitment to service, quality and value our customers have counted on so for long," said Joe Caldwell, spokesman for Southeastern Grocers. "Equally important, this marks continued momentum within our strategic shift to support our core banners."

Once the transaction is completed this fall, Southeastern Grocers will continue to operate 85 Bi-Lo stores with 65 of them in South Carolina, Caldwell said. The sale will leave four Bi-Lo grocery stores in the Charleston area, with two in the Summerville area and one each on James Island and in West Ashley.

The company announced earlier this year is wants to sell all of its Bi-Lo stores as it phases out the Bi-Lo banner.

Lowes Foods currently has two stores in the Charleston area on S.C. Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant and on Dorchester Road in Summerville.

KJ's Market IGA currently does not have any stores in the Charleston area.