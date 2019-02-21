Struggling supermarket chain Southeastern Grocers confirmed a new round of store closings Thursday, including the last Bi-Lo supermarket in Mount Pleasant and nine other stores across South Carolina.
The grocer plans to shutter 22 stores across its footprint, including the Bi-Lo store in Sweetgrass Corner Shopping Center at U.S. Highway 17 and the Isle of Palms connector in Mount Pleasant, spokesman Joe Caldwell told The Post and Courier.
Eight other Bi-Lo stores and one Harveys supermarket also will close in the Palmetto State, he said. The locations were not immediately announced.
The closing will leave the Charleston area with 10 Bi-Lo stores between Moncks Corner and Edisto Island.
The financially troubled supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy reorganization in March 2018 and announced it would shutter 94 underperforming stores across the Southeast, including 19 in South Carolina and four in the Charleston area. The measures were meant to trim its debt by about $500 million.
When it emerged from bankruptcy in May, the company had 582 stores and began upgrading several of them.
Southeastern Grocers owns Bi-Lo, Harveys, Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas supermarkets. The company does not have any Winn-Dixie or Fresco y Mas stores in South Carolina.
Southeastern Grocers is controlled by Lone Star Funds, a Texas-based private-equity firm that has owned the company since first buying Bi-Lo in 2005.
Bi-Lo previously filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009 and emerged a year later after Lone Star invested in the chain.
The company later acquired the Winn-Dixie and Harveys banners and combined them under the Southeastern Grocers name.