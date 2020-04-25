Better Living at 55 plus: Active and amenity-rich lifestyles

Baby boomers, active older adults, the older population – whatever label one pins on this vital age group, this demographic of the country’s population has redefined what it means to be 55 and over.
According to the Population Reference Bureau’s (PRB) population bulletin report, “Aging in the United States,” The number of people ages 65 and older in the United States has increased steadily since the 1960s, but is projected to more than double from 46 million today (in 2015) to more than 98 million by 2060.”
Between 2020 and 2030, this demographic is expected to increase by nearly 18 million and the number of senior adults, ages 85 and older is projected to more than triple from six million to nearly 20 million by 2060.
Way back when our country was founded, life expectancy was only 35, in 1900, that number was 47 years and in 1950, it jumped to 68 years. We are healthier as a whole and the 55 plus group is healthier and more active than ever before.
Fifty-five plus buyers seek better living in terms of interconnectedness, social activities, less house and yard to upkeep and amenity-rich environments. Some of these buyers can afford pricier homes, while others want smaller dwellings and lock-and-leave abodes. Still others opt for multi-generational homes.
The Lowcountry has options to satisfy most every one of those needs, but more is needed according to some realtors who are experts in selling homes to 55 plus buyers.
The experts and neighborhoods
“I was accustomed to helping clients plan for their future and their retirement,” said Debra Whitfield of Coldwell Banker Realty, 55 Plus Homes LLC. Whitfield, a successful financial expert and entrepreneur, parlayed her experience into a real estate career.
“In 2006 I read about a senior real estate specialist (SRES) and I thought I could really wrap my hands around this – to advise and counsel boomers and beyond. I was doing that in my investment profession.”
Whitfield said she and her team were among the first working in this “niche community,” in the Charleston area, when she began. Though things have changed dramatically in terms of neighborhoods for the 55 plus demographic, she believes the Lowcountry lags a bit behind.
“There’s no new developments currently for this age group this year,” said Whitfield. “Hopefully developers will begin to address this need more.”
Whitfield said that most of her clients are out-of-state buyers and that there are other things 55 plus buyers want besides single-family homes. Communities such as the Four Seasons at the Lakes of Cane Bay are addressing the need for multi-generational homes, according to Whitfield.
“K. Hovanian Four Seasons is offering flexibility with their floor plans to meet the needs of multi-generational families,” she said. “But these buyers also want maintenance-free living such as condos, townhomes and higher density neighborhoods with smaller homes, which is on the rise in popularity among these buyers. We don’t have that. There are communities that rent condos or apartments to the 55 plus community, but to buy – no.”
Many buyers don’t want to deal with exterior maintenance. “Most of my active adult 55 plus buyers don’t want huge homes. What they really want are exceptional amenities with cutting-edge health and wellness facilities with lifestyle components.
She recently sold a one-level home in The Elms of Charleston. Prices range from the high $100,000s to the high $200,000s. The gated neighborhood is small, but has a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, grand ballroom, exercise facility and game room. They range in size from 1,200 to nearly 1,800 square feet.
Communities such as Cresswind at The Ponds, Del Webb Charleston, Del Webb Nexton and the Four Seasons at the Lakes of Cane Bay have a range of amenities geared toward active adults. Clubhouses, green spaces, pools, events, fitness centers, walking trails and more tick many boxes for this growing population of buyers.
Nexton’s gated retirement community is located within the sprawling master-planned neighborhood and has indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, a fitness center and tons of group and club activities. Named “Best 55+ Community of 2019” by the Charleston Homebuilders Association, homes here begin at $260,990.
Debra Walters of Carolina One Real Estate has been a realtor since 2005. Walters said several of her 55 plus buyers choose The Cresswind at The Ponds in Summerville. Her experience has been that many of her 55 plus buyers still prefer a single-family home.
She and husband are currently building their own home in Cresswind at The Ponds. The Ponds has two different active adult communities – The Carillion and Cresswind.
“The Carillion is made up of about 50 homes,” Walters said. “They can go to the community pool within The Ponds, but Cresswind has access to their own pool and clubhouse.”
Walters said 55 plus buyers want to be social. “One of my buyers said it was like going to the prom every weekend,” she said referring to Cresswind’s environment and amenities.
“Many of my out-of-state-buyers move to the Charleston area and they think they’re going to get close to their children and be involved in their lives,” she explained. “Then, they realize their adult children already have their own lives. They find that communities such as Cresswind gives them their ‘own’ life.”
Cresswind offers potential buyers a home to stay in for a few days while they’re looking, according to Walters. “They can experience the neighborhood before buying. What they find is it’s (55 plus communities) are relaxing and they’re not going to have many responsibilities from the outside.”
Walters agreed with Whitfield that developers need to continue to develop these kinds of communities as the need for them keeps growing.
Cindy Nye grew up in Charleston, as did generations of her family. As a SRES and a resort and second home specialist at Elaine Brabham and Associates, she has witnessed the enormous changes the Lowcountry has undergone, especially in developing master-planned communities with 55 plus enclaves within them.
“There are at least 10 active senior communities in the tri-county area,” she said. “The larger master-planned communities still have new phases being built and some smaller communities such as The Enclave on Johns Island are yet to be built.”
Nye said that buyers in this demographic look for safe, walkable communities with amenities or nearby beaches.
Elaine Brabham and Associates lists a charming cottage on James Island just off Harborview Road in the Harbor Oaks community. Five minutes to downtown and nearby shopping one can walk to, it’s one level living, completely renovated and lists for $299,900,
“Most of my 55 plus clients prefer to purchase homes in suburban neighborhoods near restaurants and retail shops,” she said. “Many purchase homes in beach communities as well – Wild Dunes, Isle of Palms and Edisto.”
Nye believes as her colleagues that there’s no slowing down of this demographic and developers will look toward addressing it more and more.
“The Lowcountry does have much to offer her residents and newcomers alike,” Nye said. “With approximately 9.2 million U.S. citizens that fall within this demographic, I’m certain we will continue to see a demand for both 55 plus communities and homes that make it easy to age in place.”
The future
Fourteen percent of South Carolinians are 55 to 64 years of age and 18 percent are 65 years of age and older. According to a “2017 Profile of Older Americans,” from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, one-third of this population of baby boomers is 65 and older. Most live with a spouse or partner and a “relatively small number of the 65 and over population lived in institutional settings.”
The day of writing this article, certain states are entering “Phase One,” as it’s been referred to in order to get business and life back to normal -- in stages. Though changes continue to occur daily in our present day pandemic world, realtors have adjusted.
“This age and demographic group include those that the CDC said are at greater risk for having more serious issues should they contract the virus,” Nye said. “We are doing business a bit more creatively – from meeting clients through apps such as Zoom, holding virtual open houses and having necessary forms filled in via programs such as DocuSign or DotLoop. When and where we are allowed to show homes to prospective buyers, we incorporate sanitizer, gloves, masks and shoe covers in order to protect buyers, sellers and ourselves.”
Nye said that some of her buyers who were planning to move to the area for retirement are holding out.
“They’re waiting for the financial markets to stabilize since most of their retirement funds are invested in accounts that have ties to the stock market,” she said.
Those in the 55 plus group -- let’s label them the wise, active and healthy -- have seen upheaval in their lifetime and know that things will get better.
Whatever stage of life we’re in – it’s a wait and see world.
***
55 Plus Communities in the Charleston area
• Del Webb Nexton, Summerville
• Del Webb at Cane Bay, Summerville
• K. Hovananian’s Four Seasons at the Lakes of Cane Bay, Summerville
• Cresswind at The Ponds, Summerville
• Carillion at The Ponds, Summerville
• Pines at Gahagan, Summerville
• Liberty Cottages at Park West, Mount Pleasant
• Enclave Park on Johns Island, Johns Island
• The Elms of Charleston, North Charleston
• The Marrington at Cobblestone, Summerville