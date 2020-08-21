Berkeley Electric Cooperative to build new headquarters for nearly $60 million

The Berkeley Electric Cooperative, South Carolina's largest member-owned co-op, is preparing to build a new headquarters in Moncks Corner for an estimated $60 million.

The co-op's leaders are still in the planning process for the proposed 227,260-square-foot facility, and the project is not expected to be completed until December 2022.

But the co-op, which supplies power to more than 107,000 homes and businesses in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties, has already paid $4.9 million to acquire the land needed.

When finished, the new building will include 62,500 square feet of office space for the co-op's employees, garage space for the co-op's fleet of vehicles and room to run the separate propane business the co-op also owns.

Libby Roerig, a spokeswoman for Berkeley Electric, said the new structure will help consolidate the workforce, which is spread out at several locations in Moncks Corner and elsewhere.

More than half of the co-op's current staff — roughly 297 employees — will be able to work out of the new facility, which will be off U.S. Highway 52.

The main headquarters Berkeley Electric is currently using, Roerig said, was built in the 1940s when the co-op was formed to power rural parts of the Lowcountry.

“We’ve just reached a point where it’s out of date, inadequate and inefficient,” she said. “A lot has changed in 80 years for us and a lot of other co-ops."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Berkeley is the largest member-owned power provider in South Carolina and is one of the fastest growing co-ops in the country due to the rapid rate of development in its service territory.

In recent years, the co-op has added roughly 3,000 to 4,000 new electric meters every year. That is more customers than some smaller electric co-ops have in total, Roerig said.

The co-op's growing membership will help spread out the cost of the project. Co-ops are owned by their members, and the organizations are supposed to return any extra profits to their members each year.

“We try to be very conservative with what we spend,” Roerig said. “Our board of trustees knows we are a nonprofit and they take very seriously every dollar they spend."

The co-op's board, Roerig said, believes the new headquarters will improve the day-to-day work of the organization and could provide operational savings in the long run.

Currently, the co-op's bucket trucks and other vehicles need to be shuttled from one garage to another for routine maintenance. That will end once the garage space is added at the new headquarters, Roerig said.

The new building would also allow for better collaboration among the co-op's engineering staff, she said, and should improve the co-op's hurricane response.

The call center employees, who dispatch linemen during storms, are currently required to move their operations every time there is a hurricane stronger than a Category 1, Roerig said. That would not be necessary once the new headquarters is in place.