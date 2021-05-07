Berkeley County's Cane Bay community opens new 300-unit multi-family development

GOOSE CREEK – The Hudson, a 300-unit apartment development in Berkeley County, is ready for leasing.

The first of the 10 buildings in the Cane Bay community opened May 1.

Virginia-based real estate investment firm and developer Monday Properties is constructing the 17.3-acre site at 900 Owl Wood Lane off U.S. Highway 176.

“We’ve had a few hiccups along the way to get the development open, but that’s typical with any construction project,” said Frank Craighill, Vice President of Development at Monday Properties. “We’re really excited about finally getting the development open and getting residents moved in.”

The studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments range from 550-to-1,320 square feet and are priced from $1,098 to $1,890 per month. The apartments feature open concept floorplans, hardwood-style flooring with granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies for most units.

The complex will include resort-style amenities, including a zero-entry pool with a clubhouse and business center.

“The Hudson is the only multi-family development in Cane Bay,” Craighill said. “We think what sets this property apart from others is its location. It’s directly across the street from the Publix shopping center and within walking distance to the high school and elementary schools in Cane Bay.

Because of its proximity to schools and shopping, Craighill said the development should attract a wide range of residents.

“We haven’t really seen one specific demographic,” Craighill said. “With the combination of schools and shopping and the Cane Bay area itself, it’s going to be an attractive development for all demographics."

Craighill said 15 percent of the units were pre-leased before the opening and that 21 units are already occupied.

“We’ve been very pleased with occupancy rate, we’re off to an incredible start,” he said.

It's the second multi-family investment property for the company after The Mason with 264 units in Ladson.

“We’ve been following this market for a while,” Craighill said. “We invested in both of these deals in 2016. The area is growing, and we know it’s a very desirable place to live. We believe the assets we’ve acquired compliment the growth in the area.”