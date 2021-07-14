Berkeley County entrepreneurs to get free advice on starting, expanding new businesses

GOOSE CREEK – Berkeley County entrepreneurs will be able to get free advice on starting or expanding their businesses beginning in August.
The Charleston Area Small Business Development Center is opening up a branch in Goose Creek to help advice local residents who want to start a business or expand an existing business.
The free one-on-one confidential consultations will be held each Monday, beginning Aug. 2 at the Goose Creek City Hall located at 519 North Goose Creek Blvd.
The Charleston SBDC is an arm of the statewide small business development organization that has 20 area centers in communities across South Carolina. The S.C. SBDC advises more than 6,000 clients each year. Since 2006, the S.C. SBDC has assisted in the startup of more than 500 new ventures and helped generate more than $383 million in capital formation. In the past five years, S.C. SBDC consultants have assisted in bringing more than $1 billion in government contracts to small companies in the state.
“There are a lot of folks out there with great ideas to start their own businesses, but don’t’ know where to start,” said Goose Creek mayor Greg Habib. “They need a little help, someone that can put them on the right track, and I think the SBDC is a great tool for them to use. We want these small businesses to succeed.”
SBDC consultants work with business owners on a variety of issues such as business plans, marketing, sales growth strategies and fiscal management.
“We enjoy seeing small businesses grow,” said Tom Lauria, a consultant with the Charleston Area SBDC who specializes in exporting and manufacturing businesses. “We want to help the entrepreneurs transform a concept into a flourishing business that serves customers, employs staff and earns revenues.”
In the mid-1970s the federal government began the nationwide SBDC program. South Carolina was selected as one of the states to host a pilot program in 1979, prior to the founding of the nationwide program in 1980.
The national program was modeled after the highly successful cooperative extension services of land grant institutions. The Small Business Association created a business outreach that focused on client education.
According to a recent SBA report, more than half of all private sector employees work for small businesses.
"Supporting and growing small businesses is key to our economic development efforts in Goose Creek,” said Matt Brady, the city’s economic development director. We are always seeking partners that share that same passion, and SBDC is a perfect fit that just made sense.”
To schedule an appointment to start or expand a business, call the Charleston Area SBDC at 843-740-6160 or visit www.charlestonsbdc.com.