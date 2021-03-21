Benefitfocus names its 1st Black director; adversarial investor nominates 2 more

One of South Carolina’s largest technology employers and an antagonistic shareholder looking to shake up the company are seemingly at odds again, this time over the appointment of outside directors.

Indaba Capital announced last week that it was nominating two independent and racially diverse candidates to run for board seats at Benefitfocus Inc., which disclosed hours later that it already had lined up someone of its own choosing.

Indaba owns about 9.5 percent of the workplace-software company’s shares. Last month, it took the leadership at Benefitfocus to task in a scathing letter it released after it felt talks between the two had broken down.

The hedge fund has called for the Charleston company to diversify its board and explore other changes, such as a sale of the business, to help boost the languishing stock price.

Benefitfocus didn’t allude to Indaba’s nominees — both Black executives with experience in the financial and technology industries — when it announced its newest outside board member March 16. Coretha Rushing is a 30-year human resources veteran who has worked at Equifax, Coca-Cola and other companies. She is the first Black and second female director at Benefitfocus.

“On behalf of the board and management, we look forward to working with Coretha to leverage her invaluable insights and counsel as we chart the future direction and unlock additional shareholder value at Benefitfocus,” Doug Dennerline, the company's incoming independent chairman, said in a written statement.

Indaba didn't say whether it felt snubbed. It's nominating Ronald Mitchell, a partner at Low Post Ventures, and Nicholas Pianim, who's with the investment firm DAG Ventures, to stand for election by shareholders at the 2021 annual meeting. Indaba said it was “puzzled by the company’s unwillingness to invite them on to the board,” in a new letter released last week.

“We are left to question whether Benefitfocus is concerned about allowing truly independent directors in the boardroom,” it said.

A spokesman for the Daniel Island-based company disagreed, saying in a statement the firm "has an active board of highly qualified and experienced directors, all of whom are committed to generating substantial value for shareholders, and we remain open to constructive input and suggestions that may help us achieve this goal. We have had numerous discussions with Indaba Capital over the past few months to better understand its ideas. However, we have been unable to achieve a reasonable compromise. In addition to making substantive changes to its composition and leadership roles, the board ... has approved and previously announced additional actions to further enhance Benefitfocus’ corporate governance profile."

It took Benefitfocus 13 years to catapult from a small Mount Pleasant tech startup in 2000 to a bona-fide Nasdaq-listed company backed by Wall Street titan Goldman Sachs, which has since moved on.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The company, which reported its first quarterly profit at the end of 2020, hasn't turned an annual gain since its initial public offering. Last year, its net loss narrowed to $24.3 million from $45.5 million, while revenue fell 8 percent to $268 million, namely because of the COVID-19 clampdown.

The payroll also declined under a 2020 cost-cutting plan. Benefitfocus employed about 1,200 workers at its offices in South Carolina, Oklahoma and Wisconsin as of Dec. 31, down from 1,560 the previous year, according to its annual reports. The stock, which once traded as high as $77, is now priced around $14 and change.

Indaba already held a big slug of the company's debt when it started buying up stock last fall. It began to throw its weight around by year's end and switched to a tough-talk approach in February. It continued to take aim at the incumbent directors last week.

“We invested in the company because it is an attractive, established business that operates in a growing, high-potential market,” it said. “Unfortunately, despite these tailwinds, Benefitfocus has stagnated for years due, in our view, to an overtly self-interested board that has consistently flouted the tenets of sound corporate governance.”

The hedge fund went on to repeat its list of earlier grievances, including the underperforming stock price, a series of financial transactions involving corporate insiders and high-level management turnover.

Benefitfocus CEO Steve Swad, who was promoted to the top job in August, said during a conference call earlier this month that the current slate of directors “is focused on ensuring that it continues to operate independently and diligently on behalf of all shareholders.”

He also shared two changes that he said improve the makeup of the then-seven-member board.

For instance, the company was still "in the process of recruiting another independent director, who we expect will bring fresh perspectives and relevant expertise to our board,” he told analysts during the March 8 call. Rushing's appointment was announced about a week later.

Swad also disclosed an abrupt change regarding Mason R. Holland Jr.’s future at Benefitfocus. Holland, a co-founder and major shareholder, still plans to step down as executive chairman at the next annual meeting, which will likely be held by early June. But he'll no longer be sticking around as a paid board adviser, scuttling a previous proposal that Indaba had blasted as a way for him to hold onto power.

“We believe these are all solid steps in the right direction,” Swad said.

Based on the tone of its latest screed, Indaba doesn't think they go far enough. But it insisted that it's open "to discuss an outcome that benefits shareholders."