Benefitfocus director's firm invests $80M in the Charleston tech company

A large Charleston technology company has raised $80 million from an investor led by one of its board members as it braces for a sharp drop-off in sales from the coronavirus pandemic.

Benefitfocus Inc. said Tuesday the cash infusion will provide it with additional financial flexibility, according to a statement.

In exchange for its investment, BuildGroup LLC will receive nearly 1.8 million shares of preferred stock that will pay out either a cash dividend of $6.4 million a year or common stock that would give it a 13 percent equity stake in the Daniel Island software firm.

"The net proceeds from this investment will allow us to accelerate ongoing initiatives, including the potential reduction of debt and the review of value-enhancing acquisitions that meet our stringent criteria and would extend our market or technology leadership," said Benefitfocus CEO Ray August.

The 20-year-old Charleston company, which went public in 2013, sells a software platform that workers at about 150,000 employers use to enroll in and manage their health insurance coverage and other workplace benefits.

BuildGroup chief executive Lanham Napier has served on the Benefitfocus board since 2014. His Austin, Texas-based firm's investment gives him the right to appoint another director who is "reasonably acceptable" to Benefitfocus co-founder and executive chairman Mason Holland, according to the statement.

"Given his knowledge of our strategy, business, and management team, this investment represents a strong vote of confidence in the company’s growth potential,” Holland said of Napier.

The new financing follows the late April announcement of a $23 million cost-cutting plan at Benefitfocus, including 250 layoffs. The company also warned that job cuts among its customers would result in a $50 million to $60 million revenue hit this year as usage of its software platform declines.

Shares of Benefitfocus plummeted to a low of about $6 in mid-March from a 52-week high of $30.05 set nearly a year ago. The stock has clawed back some of its losses and jumped 15 percent Tuesday to close at $12.30.