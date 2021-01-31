Belk's bankruptcy breaks from other retail restructurings

One of the largest and oldest full-service retailers in South Carolina is attempting a trick that few others in its shoes have been able to pull off.
Belk Inc. vowed last week that all of its roughly 300 department stores, including 35 in the Palmetto State, will remain open as it passes through the U.S. Bankruptcy Court turnstile over the next few weeks.
"Our policies and commitment to providing quality service and merchandise are unchanged, and we do not plan to close stores as a result of this restructuring," a spokeswoman said in a written statement Wednesday. "The shopping experience with Belk, whether in our stores or online, will be the same that our customers have come to know, love and expect."
The commitment sets the Belk overhaul apart from most previous high-profile retail reorganizations. Most failing merchandisers have used the legal levers available under the bankruptcy system to lower operating costs by cutting loose their money-losing locations.
J.C. Penney, for example, announced in May it would permanently idle nearly 30 percent of its fleet of 846 stores under its newly resolved court-supervised reorganization.
Shortly afterward, Tuesday Morning announced plans to shutter about 230 of its 687 home-goods outlets to focus on its top-performers.
Ascena Retail Group, the parent of Lane Bryant and Ann Taylor, planned to downsize to 1,200 stores from about 2,800, for a 56 percent reduction.
Tailored Brands, the owner of Jos. A Bank and Men's Wearhouse, said it would cut as many 500 clothing shops.
And the list goes on.
Protective measure
Belk joined them and other debt-weary retailers in the bankruptcy queue Tuesday. It has not yet disclosed when it will submit the paperwork and make the move official.
Not surprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic gave the company a shove. Many traditional retailers and shopping centers were forced to shut their doors last spring as the virus began to spread. The health crisis also has hurt clothing sales and put a sizable dent in mall traffic.
"As the ongoing effects of the pandemic have continued, we've been assessing potential options to protect our future," Belk CEO Lisa Harper said in a written statement.
The North Carolina retailer's namesake clan sold the family business to the private-equity firm Sycamore Partners for $3 billion in late 2015. The deal came with another price tag: It saddled the 133-year-old chain with more than $2 billion in debt.
Belk said it expects to lighten its liability load in rapid fashion, by late February, under a prepackaged deal that Sycamore and most of the creditors have already signed onto. If all goes according to plan, the company will emerge with $450 million less debt, at least two new major shareholders and $225 million to spend on driving more traffic to its website and stores.
"We're confident that this agreement puts us on the right long-term path toward significantly reducing our debt and providing us with greater financial flexibility to meet our obligations and to continue investing in our business," Harper said.
24-hour turnaround?
Belk, which has been selling apparel and other goods in South Carolina since 1893, has stressed that its day-to-day retail operations won't be affected. It took to social media to drive home the point to Twitter followers, saying, in part, "Please do not worry, we can assure you our Belk stores are here to stay and do not intend to close."
Belk is poised to keep its word if a recent news report is on the mark. Bloomberg Law said it was told by unidentified sources that the company plans to enter and exit bankruptcy in one day by late February, which would leave no time to address and settle the complicated real estate issues that would arise if any stores were on the chopping block.
Before that report was published, Forbes columnist Warren Shoulberg figured that a round of closings would be low-hanging fruit.
"Belk’s physical footprint is no doubt too big and too weak to continue as is. It has too many small stores in bad locations and too many larger stores in bad malls," he wrote. "Don’t be surprised to see as many as a third of its units closed, a process made much easier in bankruptcy proceedings."
At the moment, the end game is unclear.
Nick Egelanian, president and founder of the retail real estate consulting firm SiteWorks, said one possibility is that the private-equity ownership group wants to keep the entire store portfolio intact, at least for now.
"I'm sure Sycamore is looking to realize whatever value there is from its property rights," he said.
Egelanian also predicted that closings are inevitable down the road — and not only at Belk. He sees a bleak future for the shrinking full-line department store sector, saying it's been losing ground to a growing army of retail rivals since at least the 1980s.
"I see it being accelerated by the pandemic," he said Thursday.
Egelanian said the latest sign of decline was contained in a new report from the International Council of Shopping Centers. One of the key takeaways was that millennials spent more during the 2020 holiday season than baby boomers for the first time. The generational shift marked a "tipping point we've been waiting on for a long time," he said.
"That's not good for department stores because millennials are not shopping in department stores," Egelanian said. "Department stores are a baby boomer phenomena."