Southeast department store operator Belk Inc. has elevated its president and head of online sales to CEO, months after the chain emerged from a brief stay in bankruptcy.

Nir Patel succeeded Lisa Harper effective July 6. It was one of several executive-level reshufflings the Charlotte-based retailer announced this week.

Harper, who landed her first job with the company at age 16 in Durham, N.C., was named CEO about in July 2016, seven months after the Belk family sold the business to a private equity firm. She is now executive chair of the board of directors.

"I look forward to watching how Belk will continue to transform the shopping experience for years to come," she said in a prepared statement.

Patel also joined the company in 2016, after stints at Kohl's, Land's End, Abercrombie & Fitch, Target and Gap Inc. He promoted to chief merchandising officer in 2018 and to president last year. In his most recent role, the Alabama native also oversaw marketing and online sales.

"I'm honored to continue the great legacy of Belk," Patel said in written statement. "We quickly adapted to the challenges the pandemic threw at us this past year."

The COVID-19 crisis coupled with a crippling debt load helped push the longtime department store chain into bankruptcy protection in February.

Many traditional brick-and-mortar retailers and shopping centers in the U.S. were forced to shut their doors in March 2020 as the virus began to spread. Belk suffered what it called "drastic declines in sales" over the next nine months.

The company's remarkably rapid restructuring took less than a day. Belk emerged from the process with $450 million less debt on its books — and without shutting any of its nearly 300 stores across 16 states, including 35 in South Carolina.

The reorganization also provided the chain with $225 million in fresh capital, lowered its debt to about $1.46 billion and extended loan repayment deadlines to mid-2025.

New York-based Sycamore Partners, which acquired Belk for $3 billion, remains in control of the privately held business, But it was forced to turn over a large stake to the lenders that forgave the debt as part of the bankruptcy reorganization.

Bolk was founded in 1888 and has been catering to South Carolina shoppers since the early 1890s starting . The company expanded to downtown Charleston in 1926, when it opened a store at 232 King St.