Belk expected to enter and exit bankruptcy posthaste

Longtime Southern department store retailer Belk Inc. is projected to take a speedy trip through bankruptcy Wednesday, emerging with $450 million less debt on its books.

The Charlotte-based chain said earlier this month that it expects to complete its financial restructuring through an expedited "prepackaged, one-day" reorganization that will be approved by a judge by 3 p.m. on Feb. 24. Media outlets reported late Feb. 23 that Belk had formally filed for bankruptcy protection in Houston.

The company has said its financial restructuring plan has "near unanimous" support from all lenders.

The deal will provide the retailer with $225 million of capital, cut its debt by about $450 million and extend the repayment deadlines on certain loans to July 2025.

"Belk plans to continue normal operations throughout its financial restructuring," the company said.

No store closings or layoffs are planned.

Belk announced it would seek bankruptcy protection about a month ago. The company operates about 300 department stores, including 35 in the Palmetto State.

The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the filing. Many traditional brick-and-mortar retailers and shopping centers were forced to shut their doors last spring as the virus began to spread. The health crisis also has hurt clothing sales and has put a big dent in mall traffic.

"As the ongoing effects of the pandemic have continued, we've been assessing potential options to protect our future," Belk CEO Lisa Harper said in a written statement last month.

The North Carolina retailer's namesake family sold the business to the New York private-equity firm Sycamore Partners for $3 billion in late 2015 in a deal that saddled the 133-year-old chain with more than $2 billion in debt.

"We're confident that this agreement puts us on the right long-term path toward significantly reducing our debt and providing us with greater financial flexibility to meet our obligations and to continue investing in our business," Harper said.

Belk opened its first South Carolina store in 1893.