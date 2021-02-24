Belk enters and exits bankruptcy posthaste

Longtime Southern department store retailer Belk Inc. has completed its trip through bankruptcy in accelerated fashion, emerging with $450 million less debt just hours after seeking protection from creditors.

In what was a remarkably speedy turnaround, the struggling North Carolina chain obtained a judge's approval of its "Chapter 11" restructuring — named for a section of the U.S. legal code — less than 24 hours later after it filed the paperwork Feb. 23 in Texas.

"This is a rare Chapter 11, your honor, where everyone wins," Belk lawyer Steven Serajeddini said at a hearing in Houston in front of U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Marvin Isgur.

"Nobody wanted to see a liquidation here," the attorney added.

Belk had said that no store closings or layoffs were planned as part of its bankruptcy. Still, filings that were distributed to lenders suggested that cuts could be announced afterward.

Charlotte-based Belk met its previously stated goal for an expedited "prepackaged, one-day" reorganization. The company has said the plan had "near unanimous" support from all lenders, which enabled Isgur to approve it without having to consider time-consuming legal objections.

Belk warned that it would seek bankruptcy protection about a month ago. The company employs about 17,000 workers and operates more than 290 department stores in 16 states, including 35 locations in South Carolina.

The reorganization will provide the retailer with $225 million in fresh capital, cut its debt load to about $1.46 billion and extend loan repayment deadlines to mid-2025.

The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic forced Belk's hand, company finance chief William Langley said in a court filing.

Many traditional brick-and-mortar retailers and shopping centers in the U.S. were forced to shut their doors last March as the virus began to spread. The health crisis also has pummeled apparel sales and has kept some shoppers from visiting malls.

As a result, Belk suffered "drastic declines in sales," which tumbled 32 percent from March through December compared the same period of 2019, according to Langley.

Last year, the company furloughed workers as the pandemic set in and cut senior staff pay up to 50 percent during the temporary store closures. It also eliminated an undisclosed number of jobs in July, mostly at its headquarters.

"Despite proactive steps taken by Belk’s board and management team before and during the COVID-19 pandemic ... the massive and ongoing revenue and liquidity declines necessitate a realignment of the capital structure and immediate liquidity infusion," Langley said in explaining why the company had no choice but to file for bankruptcy.

The reorganization buys the retailer time and gives it some breathing room as it seeks to rebuild its business.

The plan calls for Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm that bought Belk for $3 billion in 2015, to retain control while also transferring a large stake of the business to the lenders that agreed to forgive the $450 million in debt.

Founded in 1888 by William Henry Belk, the merchandiser has been catering to Palmetto State shoppers since the early 1890s. It expanded to downtown Charleston in 1926, when it opened a store at 232 King St.

Three generations of the Belk family ran the business until they sold out to Sycamore Partners more than five years ago, saying at the time that the deal would ensure the company would survive "in our increasingly competitive and changing industry landscape.” But the buyout loaded the retailer with more than $2 billion in debt at time when mainline department stores were losing sales to specialty shops and online rivals.