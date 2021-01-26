Belk, a retailer with a large SC presence, to file for bankruptcy

Belk Inc., the department store chain that's been a mainstay for Charleston shoppers for nearly a century, said it will file for bankruptcy protection to cut $450 million in debt, following the likes of J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and other struggling chains.
The retailer, which the founding family sold for $3 billion to a private equity firm about five years ago, said Tuesday that it expects to emerge from the reorganization quickly, by the end of February.
Belk will continue with "normal operations" as it goes through the process. No stores closings or job cuts were announced.
Numerous media reports about the likelihood of a bankruptcy filing had been circulating in recent weeks.
New York-based Sycamore Partners said it expects to retain majority control of Belk under a so-called prepackaged agreement it reached with most of the retailer's lenders and other creditors. The investment giants KKR and Blackstone will own minority stakes in the chain after the financial restructuring.
"As the ongoing effects of the pandemic have continued, we've been assessing potential options to protect our future," Belk CEO Lisa Harper said in a written statement. "We're confident that this agreement puts us on the right long-term path toward significantly reducing our debt and providing us with greater financial flexibility to meet our obligations and to continue investing in our business."
Vendors will continue to be paid. Also, a fresh infusion of $225 million in capital "is expected to support Belk's continued investment in strategic initiatives," including its online sales channels and its selection of products in the home goods, outdoor and wellness categories
The Charlotte-based chain employs more than 20,000 workers at its nearly 300 stores in 16 Southeastern states, including four in the Charleston region and others spread throughout South Carolina.
Founded in 1888 by William Henry Belk, the company has been selling clothing and other goods in the Holy City since 1926, when Belk-Robinson Co. opened its doors at 232 King St. The chain now has four department stores at Citadel Mall in West Ashley, Northwoods Mall in North Charleston, North Main Market in Summerville and at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
Three generations of the Belk family ran the business until they and other shareholders decided to sell it to Sycamore in 2015, saying at the time that the deal would ensure the chain's "future in our increasingly competitive and changing industry landscape.”
The buyout loaded the company with more than $2 billion in debt just as department stores were losing foot traffic to specialty stores and online sites. The industry's troubles worsened last year when the COVID-19 crisis forced many brick-and-mortar retailers to shut down for weeks, hurt apparel sales and discouraged infection-averse shoppers from frequenting malls.
Belk furloughed workers in March as the pandemic hit and cut senior staff pay up to 50 percent during the temporary stores closures. It also eliminated an undisclosed number of jobs in July, mostly at its headquarters.
The company's planned bankruptcy is the first of 2021 involving a major U.S. retailer, following after a cascade of filings last year.